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In both the urban and rural areas of South Carolina, there is a distinct increase among merchants in the acceptance of digital payments and a decline in the use of cash. Industry data in the last month indicates that 88% of small business owners state that sales are now conducted using digital payment methods, and 65% use them to account for most sales. Analysts attribute the decline in cash use trends to evolving customer expectations in addition to economic trends. While some business owners are concerned about payment processor fees and cybersecurity, the rest of the business owners will have to continue adopting this new payment method.

Over the years, South Carolina has seen how businesses across the state have started to change the way they take payments. In cash. Whether it be a downtown business or a neighborhood cafe, more and more payment methods have turned to electronic, whether it be card, tap, or mobile wallet payments.

There is no shortage of surveys illustrating such a trend. Parallel to this is a growing interest in digital assets. In South Carolina, this has drawn attention to digital assets in digital finance by analysts who utilise the metric of algorand price despite volatility in the market.

Current data of the Algorand price shows it trading below recent highs. In relation to the digital payment technologies and the digital finance trends, this offers context to how digital payment methods are evolving and how they are impacting the way people pay for goods and services.

Digital payments gain ground across South Carolina businesses

In the South Carolina payments industry, digital transactions are seen as a necessity by the majority of business owners. According to Small Business Payments Alliance, a little less than 65% of SC owners state that digital transactions are a majority of their sales, and over 85% of SC owners state that digital transactions are a part of their everyday sales. Payment industry surveys show SC is keeping up with the adoption of digital payments seen nationwide in the retail and service industry.

From Charleston to Spartanburg, the digital payment system has made it easier for businesses to adapt to their customer’s changing needs. A report by McKinsey Global Institute states that with the growing preference for digital pay options, customers will tend to choose competitors who offer mobile wallet payments.

Cash transactions continue to decline statewide

The adoption of digital payments in South Carolina has corresponded with a decrease in cash payments and, in turn, cash payment systems. Most businesses are not cash-only, and only a small number of businesses currently use a cash-only business model. This is a significant improvement over the past decade. Research has shown that approximately 75% of small business owners believe that the acceptance of digital payments is critical to the success of their business. Furthermore, some traders have noted that their customers do not typically have cash. In fact, some customers may choose to leave the transaction if it is not possible to pay using a digital method.

In the U.S. The Federal Reserve tracks payment trends and has reported an increase in the use of fast and instant payment methods in both businesses and consumers, resulting in a greater adoption of digital payments than ever. This trend has transformed payment methods in South Carolina, where firms have had to meet the payment preferences of customers who want quick, efficient payment methods.

Local analysts note that the decreased use of cash impacts both convenience and the volume of sales. In particular, younger consumers prefer cashless payment methods. This preference may increase the number of purchases made. As a result, many small retailers view the adoption of these payment methods as necessary for maintaining a competitive edge rather than just modernizing.

Small businesses adapt to changing customer expectations

Merchants in South Carolina are implementing more than just standard debit and credit card swipes, mobile pay, and other peer-to-peer payment systems. Checkout stands and point of sale systems are also getting more contactless payment and mobile wallet solutions. Most small business owners in the Paysafe Holdings study recognize the impact of customer satisfaction, and consequently, business revenue, of a digital payment system.

Many business owners are still struggling with cost structures pertaining to electronic transactions, irrespective of the industry. The smallest affected operators pay the highest margin losses due to their transaction processing fees from the payment service providers. Also, their staff training to the different payment platforms and to manage payment processing multiple times.

The electronic transactions must be integrated and reconciled with the accounting system, worsening the complexity of the workflow. Broader financial data, however, shows that the markets of digital assets are still concentrated and liquidity-constrained. The crypto market cap decreased by almost 1.0 per cent in January, with concentration flows in majors and stablecoins, as per Binance. It depicts the digital finance sector’s pressures as businesses and consumers deal with changing payment methods.

Security concerns rise as digital transactions expand

As digital payments become more common, businesses have to integrate payments into their day-to-day operations. Accepting digital payments raises the cost of running a business by increasing the time and resources associated with employee training to prevent data breaches, hacking, and fraud. Customers lose their private data, and business systems are at risk.

Smaller firms trying to implement digital payments may not have the resources to implement fraud prevention as digital payments become more common. New systems to manage cash flow will be required. Increased reliance on digital payment systems leads to increased data breaches, fraud, and attacks on payment systems, requiring compliance, encryption, and secure networks.

While digital payments attract customers, they also present new risks for South Carolina’s retailers, requiring them to adopt new safekeeping measures to protect customers’ private information. Businesses are being trained to use new safe-payment terminals, and staff are being trained on how to avoid fraud and other activities that may result in litigation, to protect themselves and their clients.

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