On Earth Day, S.C. Air Quality Slipped into ‘Poor’ Range

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by ERIN PARROTT

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Declining air quality across parts of the Palmetto State cast a haze over Earth Day (April 22, 2026), with smoke and pollution driving Midlands air conditions into an unhealthy range.

According to AccuWeather, the Columbia, S.C. area recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 74 , placing it in the “poor” category. Such a reading can adversely impact children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning (April 23, 2026) the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) issued an air quality alert for the entire South Carolina Lowcountry.

“Smoke from regional wildfires continues to impact portions of the region, which is leading to deteriorated air quality,” a post from the National Weather Service (NWS) warned. “An afternoon sea breeze is expected to provide some relief this afternoon, though if the wildfires continue, we’ll likely see a similar repeat tomorrow.”

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As we get a look at the daytime satellite imagery, smoke is observed across the southeast as wildfires continue. The smoke is leading to decreased air quality conditions across the region. Individuals with respiratory health issues should limit time spent outdoors. pic.twitter.com/DKZMry8bsT — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 23, 2026

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Firefighters in Georgia are facing several massive blazes, including the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County that has consumed more than 5,000 acres and 45 structures as of Thursday afternoon – and is only 15% contained. The Pineland Road fire in Clinch and Echols counties is the largest of the Peach State fires – having consumed more than 30,000 acres. As of this publication, it is only 10% contained.

The massive influx of smoke is compounding existing pollution levels – particularly ground-level ozone and fine particulate matter. Both of these are known to spike during warm, stagnant weather patterns.

SCDES officials said ozone forms when emissions from vehicles, industry and utilities react in sunlight – a process that intensifies during spring and summer months.

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Under normal conditions, air quality is often “satisfactory” – though unusually sensitive individuals may still experience minor impacts. However, wildfire smoke can quickly push readings into more dangerous territory, especially when winds transport pollutants across state lines.

Health experts recommend limiting prolonged outdoor activity during these periods – particularly in the afternoon and evening hours when ozone levels tend to peak. Those experiencing symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath are advised to move indoors and monitor local conditions.

Forecasts indicate the hazy conditions could persist in the near term, with shifting winds potentially spreading the smoke to additional of the Midlands.

Count on FITSNews for updates as air quality conditions continue to evolve across South Carolina.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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