Feds: Southern Poverty Law Center Funded Extremist Groups

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by JENN WOOD

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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with orchestrating what prosecutors describe as a years-long fraud scheme that allegedly funneled donor money to individuals tied to extremist groups — the very organizations the nonprofit claimed it was working to dismantle.

During a press conference Wednesday (April 21, 2026) announcing the charges, federal officials outlined what they described as a decade-long effort involving hidden payments, shell entities and deceptive fundraising practices.

A federal grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment (.pdf) this week accusing the Montgomery-based organization – which was founded in 1971 – of wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

At the center of the case is a simple — but explosive — allegation: that the SPLC told donors one thing… and did something vastly different.

“The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” acting attorney general Todd Blanche said in announcing the charges.

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“The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. This Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with… pic.twitter.com/FU8XDMbLrr — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

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According to prosecutors, the SPLC built its fundraising model around a mission to track and combat hate groups — raising money from thousands of donors who believed their contributions would help disrupt extremist activity.

But the indictment alleged that between 2014 and 2023, some of that money was instead secretly siphoned to individuals working within those same groups. These individuals were allegedly connected to organizations including the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, and the National Socialist Movement.

In total, prosecutors say the SPLC distributed more than $3 million to at least eight such individuals over nearly a decade.

SPLC described the federal investigation as focusing on its “prior use of paid confidential informants to gather credible intelligence on extremely violent groups” – and vowed to “vigorously defend ourselves, our staff and our work.”

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THE ALLEGED SCHEME

Importantly, federal officials stressed this case is not about whether paying sources or informants is inherently illegal. Instead, they argued the alleged conduct becomes criminal because of how the money was raised, represented and ultimately moved.

As acting Attorney General Todd Blanche explained, the issue centers on what donors were told versus what allegedly occurred behind the scenes.

“They’re required… to have certain transparency and honesty in what they’re telling donors they’re going to spend money on,” Blanche said. “In no fundraising efforts… did they say, ‘oh, and by the way, we’re going to give a million bucks to the Ku Klux Klan.’ So that’s fraud.”

According to prosecutors, donors were never informed their contributions could be used to pay individuals tied to extremist groups, while financial institutions were allegedly misled through the creation of accounts tied to entities that did not actually exist. That combination — alleged deception of both donors and banks — forms the backbone of the government’s fraud theory.

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?HAPPENING NOW: Justice Department announces indictment against Southern Poverty Law Center ("SPLC"). Our indictment alleges SPLC secretly funneled MORE THAN $3 MILLION in funds to members of white supremacist and extremist groups. pic.twitter.com/Ifpda94f7D — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

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SPLC allegedly used what FBI director Kash Patel described as a network of “fictitious entities… to perpetuate this ongoing fraud” and conceal the origin of the funds.

The indictment alleged the organization created multiple shell companies with no legitimate business purpose, opened bank accounts in those names, and moved money through layered transactions before distributing it to recipients — in some cases via prepaid cards. Prosecutors say this structure was designed to make it appear as though the funds were coming from unrelated sources rather than the SPLC itself.

Within that framework, the indictment detailed what prosecutors characterized as some of the most significant examples of the alleged scheme. Among them is a figure tied to organizing the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. This individual allegedly received roughly $270,000 over several years, along with other individuals linked to extremist groups who were paid hundreds of thousands — and in some cases more than $1 million .

In certain instances, prosecutors allege those individuals were not merely passive recipients. Instead, they claim some helped facilitate extremist activity or provided information and materials that were later incorporated into SPLC reporting.

That dynamic, prosecutors contend, created a feedback loop in which the organization was simultaneously funding and documenting the same activity — a contradiction at the heart of the government’s case.

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WHAT COMES NEXT — AND WHAT’S AT STAKE

For now, the indictment names only the Southern Poverty Law Center as an entity, with no executives or employees charged at this stage. However, DOJ officials have made clear the investigation is ongoing and could expand as prosecutors continue to examine the alleged conduct.

The case now moves into federal court, where prosecutors will be required to prove that the organization knowingly misled donors, intentionally concealed its financial activity and engaged in conduct that meets the legal thresholds for fraud and money laundering. As with any criminal case, the SPLC is presumed innocent unless and until those allegations are proven in court.

Beyond the legal battle ahead, the case raises broader questions about the role of nonprofits operating in politically charged spaces, the use of confidential sources in investigative work and the limits of how far organizations can go in pursuing their missions before crossing legal lines.

For now, those questions remain unresolved — but the stakes, both legally and reputationally, are significant.

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THE INDICTMENT

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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