S.C. Senate Bill Would Require Transparency from Party Leaders

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by WILL FOLKS

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Newly filed legislation in the South Carolina Senate would compel the leaders of political parties in the Palmetto State to subject themselves to the same ethics laws – and disclosure requirements – that currently apply to elected and appointed officials.

The bill, S. 1130, was introduced on Tuesday (April 21, 2026) by embattled state senator Josh Kimbrell and thirteen other senators. It comes on the heels of a recent South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) debate in which a question about gaming was allegedly inserted into the format at the request of certain party donors.

Special interests paying to have questions inserted into a candidate’s debate raises fresh questions about the integrity of such proceedings – including the questions which will be asked at the second gubernatorial debate scheduled for this evening in Charleston, S.C.

Asked during the first debate about the issuance of permits for casino gaming in South Carolina, Kimbrell left the question open – saying his only concern was turning South Carolina into “Atlantic City.”

Several candidates have since said they would welcome a public referendum on the issue.

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SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick (Facebook)

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Under the leadership of current chairman Drew McKissick, the SCGOP has hypocritically pushed to maintain the current government-run monopoly on gaming – prompting speculation as to which interests might be subsidizing the party’s push on this issue.

“South Carolinians deserve real transparency and accountability from every person who wields influence over our government and elections,” Kimbrell said in a statement accompanying the introduction of the bill. “For too long, political party chairmen have operated outside the same ethics and disclosure rules that apply to elected officials and candidates. This bill ensures that the leaders of our certified political parties are held to the same high standards of integrity we expect from everyone else in public life. No more special carve-outs. No more hidden influence. Just full transparency and accountability for the people of South Carolina.”

“Whether you’re an elected official or the chairman of a major political party, if you’re shaping policy and elections in our state, the public has a right to know who’s paying you, what you’re spending, and whose interests you’re advancing,” Kimbrell added. “This legislation is a straightforward step toward restoring trust in our political process by demanding the same level of openness and accountability from party leaders that we already require from everyone else.”

In addition to subjecting party leaders to financial disclosure, conflict-of-interest rules and campaign finance requirements, Kimbrell’s bill would require each certified political party to register as a “lobbyist’s principal” – and classify anyone acting on behalf of a party to influence legislation or government action as a lobbyist subject to registration and reporting requirements.

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Kimbrell’s bill received strong initial support from national and local Republican leaders. In a statement provided to FITSNews, recently elected GOP national committeeman Tyson Grinstead praised the proposal.

“Transparency keeps those of us in party leadership accountable to the people who show up, get involved, and move our state forward,” Grinstead said. “The fourteen senators who introduced this bill understand that political parties must continue to earn the confidence of grassroots supporters, not special interests.”

Former Hampton County councilwoman Maggie Knox – chair of the SCGOP’s sixth congressional district organization – also welcomed the proposed transparency.

“As local and state political leaders, we have a duty to lead by example,” Knox said. “Many of us here in the sixth congressional district have been frustrated when local elected officials have not been forthright. This is an opportunity to show our supporters and all the voters in South Carolina that we mean what we say when we ask for transparency because we are willing to reciprocate.”

Kimbrell’s bill was referred to the S.C. judiciary committee. While it is

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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