Deputy Shot, Suspect Killed During Interstate 85 Traffic Stop

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by ERIN PARROTT

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An Anderson County, South Carolina deputy is fighting for his life after being shot during a Monday afternoon (April 20, 2026) traffic stop initiated on Interstate 85. In addition to the seriously wounded deputy – who was airlifted from the scene – the suspect involved in the shooting is dead and a state-level law enforcement agency is investigating.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the incident began when a deputy stopped a Dodge Challenger near the 11-mile marker on I-85. While speaking with the driver, the deputy called for backup, and a second deputy arrived shortly thereafter.

“Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Challenger and were in the process of interviewing the driver when the deputy requested additional assistance,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted.

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Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) pray for their wounded comrade. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

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During the encounter, the suspect reportedly retrieved a firearm from inside the vehicle and opened fire, striking one of the deputies. Authorities say the deputy who initiated the stop returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect – identified by the Anderson County coroner’s office as 32-year-old Austin Derrell Robertson of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured deputy – whose current condition has not been publicly updated – was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with what officials described as life-threatening injuries.

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The shooting prompted outpourings of concern from both of the leading candidates for governor of South Carolina.

“Praying for the Anderson County deputy who was shot in the line of duty and is being treated for serious injuries,” four-term attorney general Alan Wilson wrote. “Law enforcement is a dangerous calling, and moments like this are a sobering reminder of the risks officers face every day.”

“We are praying for the Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a shooting on I-85 this afternoon,” first district congresswoman Nancy Mace wrote. “Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. We owe everything to them.”

The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken the lead on the still-active officer-involved shooting investigation, with ACSO and the county coroner’s office continuing to assist.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings in the vast majority of county and municipal jurisdictions in the state, interviewing witnesses, collecting relevant physical evidence and conducting forensic testing as necessary. Once its investigation is complete, SLED investigators present their findings to local prosecutors.

Monday’s shooting was the eleventh officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026. Last year, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

Count on FITSNews for updates as more details become available.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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