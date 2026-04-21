Debate Deflect? Nancy Mace Once Again Hit with Affair Allegations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

On the eve of the second South Carolina Republican gubernatorial debate, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace – one of the frontrunners in the contest to become the Palmetto State’s next chief executive – is being targeted with renewed allegations of infidelity involving a former staffer in her Washington, D.C. office.

The latest round of rumors started on Sunday afternoon (April 19, 2026) when former U.S. congressman George Santos took to his X account to accuse Mace of sleeping with her former congressional chief of staff.

“Rep. Nancy Mace was rumored to have an affair with her female chief of staff, the caveat here is that her own staff made those allegations,” Santos wrote.

Santos did not initially identify the staffer involved. Subsequent social media posts, however, referenced information purportedly obtained from former Mace staffers in response to his overtures. In one of those posts, Santos identified a woman named “Lori.”

“I’m going to hold the line until I find out what really happened with you and Lori!” Santos wrote. “I hope it’s just a nasty political rumor for your sake.”

***

It has begun… you hear me @NancyMace

I’m going to hold the line until I find out what really happened with you and Lori!



I hope it’s just a nasty political rumor for your sake’s. https://t.co/TWU3wk41MT pic.twitter.com/H49QuhattR — George Santos (@Georgesantos) April 21, 2026

***

Lorie Khatod, who most recently was listed as a partner for a Colorado-based “global space consultancy,” served as Mace’s congressional chief of staff from November 2023 through October 2024. Her biography with the consultancy described her as “a 22-year former Department of Defense civil servant, 18-year former active duty military spouse (and) respected small business owner with ventures across multiple states.”

The same bio also specifically referenced Khatod’s work with Mace.

“In South Carolina’s first congressional district, she directed initiatives across key committees, managed congressional operations and staff, and ensured legislation and policy alignment with both district and national priorities,” it noted.

This isn’t the first time Santos has leveled such allegations, but it is the first time he publicly named Mace – whom he has branded a “self-aggrandizing manipulator.” As we reported over the 2024 Christmas holiday, Santos posted a similar allegation – although at that time he declined to identify either Mace or her alleged paramour.

Mace was emphatic in her response.

“Everyone is on notice,” Mace noted at the time. “If you print or speak any defamatory information about me, be prepared to hire a brave lawyer and defend yourself in court. I will no longer stand idly by and be falsely attacked by anyone anymore. We’ve seen what happens when people talk about others with a reckless disregard for the truth. My New Year’s resolution: no one gets away with f***ing with me anymore.”

***

RELATED | HOW ROM REDDY SOLD OUT

***

Sources close to Mace at the time referred to the allegation involving Khatod as “categorically and demonstrably false,” “defamatory” and vowed it would be greeted with legal action.

The timing of the latest allegations against Mace suggest rivals in the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race looking to knock her off of her block. According to the most recent independent surveys, Mace and four-term attorney general Alan Wilson remain the frontrunners in the battle to replace outgoing status quo governor Henry McMaster.

Fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette are battling for third place, with businessman Rom Reddy and state senator Josh Kimbrell rounding out the field.

Of interest? Reddy’s top political Svengali is a former advisor to Mace – whose bitter breakup from her ex-fiancé, Charleston entrepreneur Patrick Bryant, has sparked its own civil and criminal docket in the Palmetto State.

While Santos was dropping his allegations against Mace, many of her current and former staffers took to social media to defend her.

“Former Nancy Mace staffer here,” Mace’s longtime advisor Sydney Long wrote on X. ‘This is a pretty ugly way to go after someone. My experience working for her was nothing like what’s being implied here.”

“Current staffer here,” Mace’s press secretary Carlie Baker added. “My time working for Rep. Mace has been positive since day one. My experience here has been nothing like what’s being described. She is a great leader and boss and I am proud to say I work for her.”

Mace will appear alongside Wilson, Norman, Evette, Reddy and Kimbrell at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre at 7:00 p.m. EDT this evening. For information on how to watch the debate, click here.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

