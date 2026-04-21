Autism Acceptance Month: The Fight For Support In Schools

Part four of a series exploring autism, neurodiversity, and the realities families face — focusing on how support works inside South Carolina classrooms

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by JENN WOOD

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After an autism diagnosis – and after navigating therapies and services – another shift happens, one that many families don’t fully anticipate until they’re in it.

Support moves into the classroom – and with that shift comes an entirely new system to navigate.

Because while a diagnosis may open the door, it doesn’t automatically determine what support a child will receive at school — or how that support will look.

For many families, this is where the learning curve steepens…

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WHAT ARE IEPs AND 504 PLANS?

In South Carolina, school-based support generally falls into two categories: Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans.

They are often mentioned together, but they are not the same.

An IEP is part of federal special education law under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). It is designed for students who qualify for specialized instruction — meaning their disability impacts their ability to access the curriculum in a way that requires individualized teaching, services, or interventions.

A 504 plan, by contrast, falls under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. It is designed to provide accommodations — not specialized instruction — to ensure a student has equal access to the learning environment.

In practical terms:

An IEP changes how a child is taught.

A 504 plan changes how a child accesses the classroom.

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HOW THE PROCESS STARTS

One of the most important (and often misunderstood) aspects of school support is this: a medical diagnosis does not automatically trigger services in school.

Parents or caregivers must request an evaluation through their child’s school district — and that request should be made in writing.

From there, the school conducts its own evaluation process to determine whether the child qualifies under educational criteria — not just medical ones.

That distinction matters.

Because a child may have a diagnosis — and still not qualify for an IEP.

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THE IEP PROCESS — WHAT TO EXPECT

If a child is found eligible for special education services, the next step is developing an IEP.

That process involves a team — including educators, specialists, and the parent or caregiver — working together to create a plan tailored to the child’s needs.

An IEP typically includes:

Present levels of performance

Measurable goals

Specialized instruction

Related services (such as speech or occupational therapy)

Accommodations and modifications

It is both a legal document and a roadmap — reviewed at least once a year, with reevaluations every three years.

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THE 504 PROCESS — WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

For students who do not qualify for an IEP but still need support, a 504 plan may be put in place.

These plans focus on accommodations rather than instruction and can include:

Preferential seating

Extended time on assignments or tests

Breaks during the day

Modified environments or expectations

While the process is typically less formal than an IEP, it still requires documentation, collaboration, and follow-through.

And like IEPs, 504 plans are legally binding.

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RELATED | AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH

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WHAT THIS LOOKS LIKE IN REAL LIFE

On paper, IEPs and 504 plans are structured, organized, and clearly defined.

In reality, they evolve — sometimes week to week — based on what a child needs in that moment.

We have been fortunate to have teachers who were not only understanding, but willing to adapt, communicate, and think creatively about how to support my son.

That didn’t mean it was easy.

For the first two weeks of kindergarten, I carried him into school screaming. I would walk out, sit in my car, and cry — exhausted and wondering if it would ever get easier.

It did.

But those transitions never fully disappeared.

At the start of each school year, there was always an adjustment period. When he transitioned to middle school, the change was even more pronounced. The noise, the movement between classes, the unpredictability — it was overwhelming. He cried daily for nearly a month as he adjusted.

So we adapted.

We learned that preparation mattered — visiting classrooms ahead of time, walking through his schedule before the first day, creating a daily plan he could carry with his school ID, and making sure his teachers knew what to look for when he began to feel overwhelmed.

And in response, the school adapted too.

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They created a sensory room — a space not just for my son, but for other students who needed a break when things became too much.

Because support isn’t static. What works in August may not work in May. At the beginning of the year, sensory input was often the biggest challenge. By the end, anxiety around testing would take its place — making consistent communication with teachers essential.

And sometimes, even with the right supports in place, it becomes clear that a different environment is needed.

When we moved to South Carolina and my son was preparing to enter junior high, we knew the transition would be significant. So we made a decision to try something different. We enrolled him in a school designed specifically for neurodivergent students.

These schools focus on individualized instruction, built-in accommodations, and social development — often with smaller class sizes and educators trained to meet students where they are.

It’s not an option available to every family. The cost can be significant, even with programs like South Carolina’s Exceptional SC helping to offset tuition.

But for us, it has made a difference.

He is not just attending school.

He is learning. Growing.

And, most importantly, he is happy.

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WHERE THINGS GET COMPLICATED — AND WHAT PARENTS SHOULD KNOW

On paper, both IEPs and 504 plans are designed to support students.

In practice, navigating them can be far more complex.

Evaluations take time. Eligibility decisions aren’t always predictable. Services can vary from one district to another, and even when plans are in place, implementation can be inconsistent. Understanding how the system is supposed to work is one thing — navigating it in real time is another.

Looking back, there are things many families wish they understood earlier: that documentation matters, that parents are not just participants but part of the decision-making team, and that it’s okay to ask questions — and push for answers when something doesn’t feel right.

It’s also important to understand that these plans are not static.

They can — and should — evolve as a child’s needs change.

Because an IEP or a 504 plan is ultimately a starting point. It outlines support and creates structure, but it doesn’t define a child’s experience. That experience is shaped by the people around them — teachers, peers, and environments — and whether those systems are willing to adapt alongside them.

Because access is more than a document.

It’s how that document is carried out, every day.

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UP NEXT…

In the final installment of this series, we’ll take a closer look at how inclusion extends beyond services and accommodations — into school culture, community awareness, and the environments where children spend their time. Because understanding the system is one step – making it work is another.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is the research director at FITSNews, where she applies her background as a private investigator to complex, accountability-driven reporting. During Autism Acceptance Month, she is also writing from a more personal perspective — as the mother of a teenage son on the autism spectrum — offering insight into the realities families navigate and the importance of understanding neurodiversity in everyday life.

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