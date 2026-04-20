Wes Climer: Stop Forcing Taxpayers to Pay Twice for the Same Healthcare

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by WES CLIMER

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If you live in South Carolina and have ever paid a hospital bill, a health insurance premium, or even a co-pay at a Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) clinic, have you ever thought about the fact that you’ve already paid for MUSC once with your state income taxes?

That’s the core injustice of the current system. Every year, the S.C. General Assembly writes MUSC a check for roughly $250 million in direct appropriations — money taken straight from plumbers in Lancaster, teachers in Fort Mill, and retirees across our state on fixed incomes. Many of those same taxpayers then turn around and pay full freight (or close to it) when they or their families receive care at MUSC facilities. It’s double-billing by government fiat.

Think about it: private hospitals and physician practices get zero direct state subsidies. They must cover every dime of their costs through patient revenue, charity care, and philanthropy. MUSC, by contrast, gets to offset its expenses with a massive taxpayer subsidy before it ever sends you the bill.

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This isn’t just unfair; it’s a hidden tax on every South Carolina family. When MUSC uses your tax dollars to build new towers, recruit high-dollar specialists, or absorb losses on money-losing services, it can then turn around and bill your insurance company — which raises your premiums. You pay on your April 15 tax return, and then you pay again at the registration desk. In fact, South Carolina’s overall hospital system already shoulders $3.2 billion in uncompensated care annually, much of which falls on unsubsidized providers, while MUSC’s $4.7 billion operation leverages state support to expand aggressively.

And that’s the rub as the S.C. Senate begins debating the 2026-27 state budget. MUSC is asking for even more in hopes of spending your money to acquire private facilities. This has been a recurring spin-cycle. Since 2020 alone, MUSC has received from the taxpayers of our state: $389 million for a Children’s Hospital in Charleston; $325 million for a new Medical Center in Nexton; $300 million for a Medical Pavilion in Indian Land; $1.1 billion for a new Cancer Hospital; $111 million to purchase Palmetto Primary Care facilities in the Lowcountry, Midlands and Myrtle Beach. And the list goes on.

Since 2020 alone, that’s more than $1.9 billion of your tax dollars!

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Meanwhile, rural and community hospitals that receive little or no recurring state money struggle to keep their doors open. South Carolina has seen six rural hospital closures since 2010, with eight more ( 31% of the state’s rural facilities) now at risk.

We’re subsidizing the 800-pound gorilla in Charleston — which dominates the market with nearly $2.5 billion in net patient revenue and a statewide network of 16 hospitals and 2,700 beds — while independent providers across our state fight for survival.

That’s not pro-healthcare; it’s pro-monopoly.

We can fix this without reducing access to care and without propping up one favored institution. Here’s how:

Refocus the mission of MUSC – providing necessary health care services in areas where private hospitals and practices struggle to even break even.

– providing necessary health care services in areas where private hospitals and practices struggle to even break even. Replace blanket appropriations with competitive, performance-based grants that reward outcomes (new rural clinics opened or primary-care doctors placed in underserved counties to name a few) instead of handout.

with competitive, performance-based grants that reward outcomes (new rural clinics opened or primary-care doctors placed in underserved counties to name a few) instead of handout. Offer tax credits to private hospitals and practices that expand charity care or locate in high-need areas — letting the market deliver services instead of the bureaucracy.

South Carolina families shouldn’t have to pay twice for the same hospital bed. As the Senate debates 2026–27 budget in the next few weeks, let’s end double-billing taxpayers, and build a healthcare system where tax dollars supplement care for the truly needy.

I’m ready to lead that fight in the General Assembly, and I hope my colleagues will join me. Our people deserve healthcare that costs them once — not every April 15 and again every time they walk through the door.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Wes Climer (FITSNews)

Wes Climer is a candidate for the U.S. Congress. He represents the citizens of S.C. Senate District 15 in the S.C. General Assembly. He resides in Rock Hill with his wife and five children.

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