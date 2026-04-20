Carolina Kitchen Confidential: CORE 450

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) continues conducting routine restaurant inspections across the Palmetto State, FITSNews is continuing its Carolina Kitchen Confidential series – digging in to what’s really happening inside South Carolina’s food service industry.

The latest SCDA inspection report centers on CORE 450 – a Travelers Rest establishment located at 450 Cherokee Valley Way. Core 450 received a “C” grade following an April 9, 2026 inspection.

According to the inspection report (.pdf), multiple priority and core violations were documented – including several tied to what inspectors described as a lack of managerial control.

Among the more concerning findings, inspectors observed raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler – a violation that can significantly increase the risk of cross-contamination.

At the same time, employees were cited for improper hygiene practices, including failing to wash hands before handling food and drinking from open containers in food prep areas.

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Additionally, a handwashing sink was found blocked by stored items, limiting access for staff.

The report further noted a complete lack of a date-marking system for ready-to-eat foods – with inspectors documenting deli meats, cooked ribs, chicken, sauces and other items stored without any labeling.

In multiple instances, food was observed improperly stored, including:

Cooked beef and other items placed directly on the floor.

Products stored in a freezer with excessive ice buildup.

Improper thawing methods, including meat left in standing water.

Additionally, inspectors flagged unlabeled chemical spray bottles and food containers missing common-name labels – increasing the risk of misuse or contamination, per the report.

One of the most significant findings involved the restaurant’s alleged use of reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) – a specialized food preservation method requiring strict adherence to an approved HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) plan. According to the report, CORE 450’s approved plan only covered raw products – yet inspectors observed cooked meats and fish being packaged under ROP without authorization.

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Compounding the issue, required logs were allegedly not maintained, packaging procedures were not followed and no date marking was present on sealed products. Inspectors ordered the discard of all improperly packaged and undated items – and noted the restaurant’s plan must be updated and reapproved prior to continued use.

The report further noted the kitchen’s deli slicer as containing excessive organic buildup, while other areas required increased cleaning frequency.

Inspectors also documented general cleanliness concerns, including food residue and debris in prep and storage areas – issues that have surfaced in prior Carolina Kitchen Confidential reports involving other establishments across the state.

Given the scope and seriousness of the violations, inspectors scheduled a follow-up visit within a designated timeframe to ensure corrective actions are taken. Under state law, failure to resolve these issues could result in enforcement measures – including fines of up to $1,000 per violation, per day.

Count on FITSNews to continue tracking inspection reports – and holding the Palmetto State’s food service establishments accountable.

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THE REPORT..

(SCDA)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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