33 Dogs Rescued, Two Charged In Horry County Dogfighting Bust

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by ERIN PARROTT

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The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) criminally charged two Horry County residents – and rescued nearly three dozen canines – in connection with its ongoing crackdown on organized dogfighting operations across the Palmetto State.

According to a news release, SLED agents arrested 47-year-old Prentice Shiobhan Jackson and charged him with 33 counts of ill treatment of animals, 16 counts of animal fighting or baiting, and criminal conspiracy. Additionally, 48-year-old Rontisha Elena Huggins-Jackson was charged with criminal conspiracy tied to the same investigation.

Authorities say the charges stem from a dogfighting investigation that resulted in the rescue of 33 dogs, many of which are now in the care of animal rescue partners assisting law enforcement in the case.

While SLED has not released extensive details about the condition of the animals, affidavits tied to the case indicate evidence was uncovered consistent with organized dogfighting – a crime frequently linked to broader criminal activity including illegal gambling, narcotics and weapons offenses.

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SLED confirmed it was requested by the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) and animal rescue organizations, which played a key role in removing and caring for the animals. Both suspects were booked into the J. Reuben Long detention center in Conway, S.C., and their cases will be prosecuted by the S.C. fifteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As this outlet has extensively reported, dogfighting operations in South Carolina are rarely isolated incidents – with investigators stating that these cases often involve systematic abuse, conditioning and training of animals for violent encounters – leaving behind a trail of physical trauma and forensic evidence used to build prosecutions.

In January 2026, two men in Chester County were hit with dozens of charges after SLED uncovered another alleged dogfighting operation – a case that also involved multiple rescued animals and evidence of organized activity.

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RELATED | TWO MEN FACE DOZENS OF CHARGES

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In November 2025, a Lexington County man was sentenced in federal court for running what prosecutors described as a brutal, large-scale dogfighting ring, underscoring the severity and persistence of these crimes.

Those cases – and others like them – highlight what officials say is an intensified enforcement effort fueled by expanded resources and a dedicated SLED dogfighting unit. In recent years, hundreds of dogs have been rescued statewide as authorities continue dismantling these networks.

As law enforcement continues to target these operations, officials have repeatedly emphasized the connection between animal cruelty and other forms of violent crime – a pattern that has made dogfighting investigations a priority across the Palmetto State.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for continued coverage of this developing case – and ongoing reporting on animal cruelty investigations across the Palmetto State.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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