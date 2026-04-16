South Carolina ‘Republican’-Backed Kamala Harris Resolution Draws Conservative Ire

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by WILL FOLKS

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A ceremonial resolution honoring former U.S. vice president Kamala Harris on the occasion of her latest visit to early-voting South Carolina encountered stiff headwinds this week when conservatives in the S.C. House of Representatives put the establishment ‘Republicans’ pushing the bill on blast.

Efforts by ‘Republican’ South Carolina House speaker Murrell Smith, ways and means chairman Bruce Bannister and invitations committee chairman Dennis Moss to push this Democrat-sponsored bill through the 124-member chamber began collapsing Wednesday (April 15, 2026). That’s when state representative Stephen Frank indicated he planned on filing nearly fifty amendments to the legislation – which leaders of the so-called GOP ‘supermajority’ had hoped to ram through the chamber prior to Harris’ arrival in the Palmetto State on Thursday evening.

Moss and several other ‘Republicans’ reported the bill favorably out of his committee on Tuesday (April 14, 2025), while Smith and his staff twisted arms behind the scenes on Wednesday to ensure its passage.

Meanwhile, Bannister – in addition to helping Smith and Moss advance the bill – is actually one of the legislation’s co-sponsors.

“This same guy blocked the resolution to suspend the gas tax!” founding S.C. Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan wrote on X. “No time to give citizens relief from skyrocketing fuel prices…but plenty of time to honor Kamala Harris!”

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Smith and Bannister have repeatedly blocked bipartisan efforts to temporarily suspend the Palmetto State’s gasoline tax amid surging prices tied to U.S. president Donald Trump‘s undeclared war against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ironically, Trump campaigned against Harris in 2024 on a platform of ending foreign wars and lowering energy costs.

The House resolution – H. 5155 – praised Harris for her “powerful and timely message about what it will take to move forward, especially for those feeling disheartened and disconnected from the current political process.”

It further lauded Harris for her “significant accomplishments and policy initiatives” including her purportedly “noteworthy contributions to critical issues such as immigration, voting rights, and abortion.”

Wait… immigration?

Last time we checked, Harris’ tenure as America’s “border czar” was an unmitigated disaster – one it will take our nation decades to recover from (assuming we can recover from it at all).

The resolution concluded by claiming Harris would lead a “compelling conversation about how we collectively should chart a blueprint that sets an alternative vision for the country.”

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Curiously, the committee led by Moss – which includes fellow ‘Republican’ lawmakers Tom Hartnett, Brian Lawson and Richie Yow – “duly and carefully considered” this bill and “recommend that (it) pass” the full House.

Frank, a member of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, was having none of it. In fact, one of his amendments directly rebuked Harris’ supposed “noteworthy contributions” on immigration – inserting language that more accurately reflected her record.

“Whereas, former Vice President Harris was tasked with addressing root causes of migration yet oversaw more than ten million U.S. border encounters plus millions of gotaways, imposing direct costs on South Carolina law enforcement, hospitals, and schools in violation of Article X of the South Carolina Constitution limiting taxation and government expansion,” a proposed amendment to the bill sponsored by Frank noted.

Frank also inserted amendments to the legislation highlighting infamous Harris quotes, including being “unburdened by what has been” and suggesting “it is time for us to do what we have been doing – and that time is every day.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the status of this legislation in the S.C. House…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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