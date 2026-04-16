FITSForum: Dems ‘Hotness’ Problem is a Double Standard Problem

“Voters aren’t confused by women who are both powerful and pretty…”

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by ADITI BUSSELLS

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I came across an article in The Bulwark recently arguing that Democrats need to run more “hot” candidates in order to win elections.

And to support this claim, they cited research suggesting that voters tend to trust more attractive people.

On the surface, it’s provocative. Maybe even a little uncomfortable. But not entirely surprising, because politics has never been immune to perception, presence, or the subtle ways we make snap judgments about who feels “electable.”

But here’s what was interesting – almost every example they gave was a man. And if it was a woman, there was a sense of hesitancy talking about it. And that’s where the argument starts to fall apart.

Because when a man is attractive and charismatic, we don’t question it—we reward it. We call him “relatable,” “dynamic,” “a strong candidate.” His presence becomes an asset. His confidence reads as leadership.

But when a woman shows up with that same presence — polished, confident, self-assured — suddenly the language shifts.

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She’s “too much.”

“Too influencer.”

“Not serious enough.”

Or my personal favorite: “I just don’t know if voters will respond to her.”

Let’s be honest about what’s really happening here. This isn’t about voter behavior as much as we want to pretend it is. This is about a double standard, one that is often reinforced within our own party.

I’ve seen it up close. I’ve experienced it personally. In South Carolina, for example, a male legislator can go on Facebook Live in a hot tub drinking wine, and no one bats an eye. But if a beautiful, young woman elected official posts a video with her friends having fun, she’s attacked for wanting to serve because she wants to “do it for the ‘gram.”

The more confidently and fully you show up as a woman, the more you embrace both your strength and your femininity, the more it unsettles people. Not voters, necessarily. But the gatekeepers. The insiders. The ones who believe they’re protecting “electability.”

And in doing so, they end up shrinking the very candidates we say we want.

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And there’s another layer we don’t talk about enough: we’ve quietly ceded the space of traditional beauty and femininity to conservatives. Somewhere along the way, there became an unspoken assumption that if you are progressive, you have to downplay those things — that embracing femininity, aesthetics, or beauty makes you less serious, less substantive, less credible.

So we minimize.

We tone it down.

We make ourselves more palatable.

We distance ourselves from anything that could be dismissed as superficial.

Meanwhile, conservatives have leaned all the way in, owning that space without apology, without contradiction, and without being asked to trade it off against competence.

And the result? We’ve created a false binary that never needed to exist in the first place.

Voters respond to presence. They respond to energy. They respond to authenticity and confidence. Those are not superficial qualities — they are signals. They tell people whether you can lead, whether you can command a room, whether you can carry the weight of the moment.

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We see it again and again.

So no, I don’t believe Democrats have a “hotness” problem.

What we have is a discomfort with letting women occupy space fully.

And until we stop sidelining femininity — until we stop treating it as something that undermines credibility instead of something that can coexist with strength, we will keep misdiagnosing the problem.

The path forward isn’t about recruiting “hotter” candidates.

It’s about dismantling the double standards and reclaiming the full spectrum of how women can show up.

Because voters aren’t confused by women who are both powerful and pretty – only we are.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Dr. Aditi Bussells is rooted in South Carolina, she talks on community, public health, and politics through real life. A self-described Peak millennial balancing work, relationships, and motherhood in the South.

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