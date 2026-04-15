William Timmons: Tax Relief is Making a Difference

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by WILLIAM TIMMONS

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For many, April 15, Tax Day, is a dreaded day. But today, South Carolina families are feeling something they have not felt in a long time — relief. That’s because the Working Families Tax Cuts are delivering exactly what we promised: bigger paychecks, larger refunds, and a stronger economy for the people who keep our communities running.

I am hearing it directly from constituents. A cashier at a local chain in Greer told me that keeping more of her tips has changed her monthly budget. Instead of falling behind, she is getting ahead. She has more money to spend on groceries, rent, and investing in her family’s future. I also spoke with the owner of a small auto repair shop in Spartanburg, who said the permanent small business deduction is allowing him to replace aging equipment and bring on another full-time mechanic.

That is not just a win for his growing business; it is a new job for someone in our community.

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These are not isolated stories. Across the country, more than 53 million Americans have already claimed at least one of President Trump’s signature tax cuts. The average tax refund is now over $3,400, up 11 percent from last year. More than 6 million workers have taken advantage of No Tax on Tips, while over 25 million have benefited from No Tax on Overtime.

Seniors, families, and small business owners are all seeing the difference in their own lives.

Here in South Carolina, the impact is even clearer. The average taxpayer is seeing a tax cut of $3,316, and families are keeping more of what they earn every single paycheck. For many households, that means covering rising costs, fixing the car when it breaks down, or finally starting to save again.

This is what happens when the government works for the people. For too long, Washington made it harder for working Americans to get ahead. The Working Families Tax Cuts are changing that. This is about rewarding hard work, restoring opportunity, and making sure the American Dream is achievable for future generations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

William Timmons is a businessman and former prosecutor from Greenville, S.C. who represents the people of South Carolina’s fourth district in the United States Congress.

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