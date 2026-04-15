South Carolina ‘Republicans’ are Pushing Donald Beatty… Again

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina ‘Republicans’ have spent the last quarter century doing their level best to advance the careers of liberal judges – including two long-serving chief justices of the state supreme court.

Both Jean Toal and Donald Beatty were former Democrat House members elevated by Republican majorities to the high court – with calamitous consequences for public safety and economic competitiveness in the Palmetto State.

The leftward lean of the South Carolina judiciary is yet another example of how this “bright red” state is governed by a purple (and some might say blue) uni-party.

You know… as if the reckless spending, anemic tax “relief,” neglect of core functions, rampant crony capitalism and unchecked corruption didn’t give it away.

As FITSNews has often editorialized, South Carolina is home to the most liberal “Republican” legislature in America… something continually evidenced by the outright contempt its uni-party leaders (and their rank-and-file supporters) demonstrate for citizens and taxpayers.

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This week, numerous GOP leaders are expected to give Beatty yet another appointment – specifically, a seat on the S.C. State University (SCSU) board of trustees. Beatty is one of three candidates vying to fill a term that expired nearly two years ago at this leadership-challenged, historically black school. The other two contenders in the running are Johnny Myron Sellers of Easley and Douglas M. Twitty of Fort Mill.

Melissa Oremus, a Republican from Aiken, told FITSNews this week the race was down to Beatty and Twitty – and urged her GOP colleagues to remember their governing ideology when casting their votes.

“This is not about personalities, it’s about principles,” Oremus said. “As Republicans, we cannot say we want to change the direction of our institutions while continuing to place individuals in positions of influence who do not share those values. Whether it’s a judgeship or a board of trustees seat, these roles shape policy, culture, and long-term outcomes.”

Oremus is absolutely correct…

“Donald Beatty has had a long and accomplished career, but he is a Democrat, and his judicial philosophy and worldview have not aligned with the conservative principles many of us were elected to uphold,” Oremus added. “If we are serious about eliminating DEI-driven agendas, restoring merit-based decision-making, and ensuring our public institutions reflect the values of the people we represent, then we must be consistent. We cannot compromise simply because someone is well-known, well-liked, or has held a high office.”

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State representative Melissa Oremus on the floor of the S.C. House. (Provided)

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Oremus reminded her colleagues that seats on college and university boards “are not ceremonial, they make real decisions about leadership, spending, policy direction, and the culture of the institution.”

“If we continue to vote against our own principles in these elections, then we should not be surprised when nothing changes,” she said. “Republicans were sent here to lead, not to maintain the status quo.”

South Carolina’s House and Senate – both of which feature ostensibly “Republican” supermajorities – are scheduled to meet jointly this week to vote on appointments to multiple institutions of higher learning. For those of you unfamiliar with our editorial bent, FITSNews has consistently advocated for the removal of government from the higher ed business altogether.

“Higher education must be immediately and permanently privatized,” I wrote back in 2018. “No more government appropriations, period. Furthermore, student loans in this country must be issued based on what the market determines to be an acceptable level of risk, not a federal guarantee.”

To the extent government is currently involved in influencing the process, however, we believe its elected representatives should heed Oremus’ advice and install leaders whose ideologies are more in alignment with the vox populi.

Speaking of “acceptable levels of risk,” the vote on Beatty comes just fifty-five days before many House Republicans must face voters in the June 9 partisan primary election – making it a tally they might want to think twice about before casting.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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