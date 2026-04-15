Lindsey Graham’s U.S. Senate Opponent Addresses 1984 Cocaine Bust

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by WILL FOLKS

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Less than 24 hours after receiving the endorsement of his former top rival in the race to unseat fiscally liberal warmonger Lindsey Graham, South Carolina businessman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lynch was hit with a blast from his past.

Specifically, word began leaking that the Spartanburg, S.C. appliance store magnate had pleaded guilty in December 1984 to a felony drug charge.

According to public records obtained by FITSNews, Lynch was indeed arrested on August 23, 1984 in Greenville County and hit with a felony cocaine charge. Indicted by a grand jury three months later on a possession and distribution rap, he pleaded guilty on December 4, 1984 and was given a ten-year suspended sentence and $5,000 fine.

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Several other charges faced by Lynch in February 1986 – for hit and run and driving under suspension – were dismissed by prosecutors.

Lynch addressed the situation on Wednesday afternoon (April 15, 2026) on 98.9 WORD with radio host Bill Frady.

“I tell the story all over the state,” Lynch told Frady. “Forty-two years ago in the summer of 1984 I got arrested for a cocaine trafficking charge – a felony.”

“I was at a bad time in my life,” Lynch said. “I was hanging out with the wrong people.”

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According to the 67-year-old executive – who was 24 at the time of the arrest – he took responsibility for his actions.

“I pled guilty because I was caught,” Lynch said. “I knew what happened.”

Lynch indicated his brush with the law – and subsequent recovery from drug addiction – resulted in him meeting his wife and many of his future employees.

“I met my wife in recovery,” he told WORD. “Fifteen percent of our staff came through recovery. We discipled them. God used our pain for his greatest gain.”

Initial reaction to the revelation from Palmetto politicos seemed to bode well for the founder of the “Dump Lindsey” movement.

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“Man, a 1984 felony plea deal on coke was probably some residue on a Van Halen cassette,” former South Carolina gubernatorial chief of staff Scott English wrote on X. “The Shire was tough on drugs in the 80s.”

“I personally think it’s awesome how Lynch was tearing into Snow White in the 80’s,” independent journalist Josh Bazzle added in a post on the platform.

Needless to say, curiously timed leaks about a 42-year-old drug charge do not have any bearing on our view of this race, either. As FITSNews previously editorialized, Graham is a clear and present danger not only to the taxpayers and citizens of South Carolina – but to the entirety of western civilization as we know it.

“This election… is about putting an end to three decades of bloodthirsty tyranny and multi-trillion dollar betrayals,” I noted last month, referring to Graham as a “definitional spawn from the fecundity of the Washington, D.C. swamp.”

“It boils down to this,” I added. “Are we actually going to put America first for a change? Or are we going to continue letting foreign nations, the military-industrial complex and their political puppets keep pushing our Republic off a cliff?”

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Former U.S. Senate candidate Paul Dans (left) endorses his former rival Mark Lynch on the grounds of the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia on April 14, 2026. (Mark Lynch for U.S. Senate)

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Until last week, Lynch was locked in a ferocious battle with Paul Dans, a veteran corporate litigator and author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, for second place in this race. On Friday (April 10, 2026), however, Dans abruptly dropped out of the race – and earlier this week he endorsed Lynch’s candidacy.

“I was endorsed by Tucker and had the base behind me, but Mark Lynch has the resources,” Dans said. “This is all about the money at this stage and Lindsey is extremely unpopular. I’m going to do everything in my power to get Mark across the finish line and get Lindsey Graham into retirement.”

“Lindsey’s betrayed South Carolina,” Lynch told me during an interview last fall. “He’s betraying America, and he’s stabbing Trump in the back every chance he gets. He’s a Never Trumper, and something’s got to be done about it.”

Clearly Graham backers believe something’s got to be done about Lynch… who is on the verge of consolidating the anti-Graham vote in the Palmetto State.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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