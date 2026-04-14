Former S.C. Trooper Charged in Caregiver Assault Case

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by JENN WOOD

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The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has formally charged former state trooper Wayne H. LaBounty in connection with the alleged assault of an in-home caregiver — escalating a case that has drawn statewide scrutiny due to its timing and the defendant’s extensive law enforcement background.

According to a SLED press release (.pdf) issued Tuesday (April 14, 2026), LaBounty, 63, has been charged with assault and battery in the first degree following an investigation requested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Authorities confirmed LaBounty was booked into the Lexington County detention center, and that his case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG).

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The charge stems from a November 21, 2025 incident first detailed in a LCSD incident report — in which the caregiver accused LaBounty of attempting to sexually assault her while she was assisting him in his recovery from a serious on-duty crash.

As previously reported by FITSNews, the woman told deputies LaBounty made explicit sexual comments, lured her into his bedroom under the guise of a care-related request, and physically restrained her while partially undressed.

She said the encounter ended only after she was able to disengage and leave the residence.

An arrest warrant (.pdf) included in SLED’s filing indicates investigators found probable cause that LaBounty “knowingly and unlawfully” committed first-degree assault and battery by forcing unwanted physical contact, including kissing and sexual touching, during the encounter.

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Under South Carolina law, assault and battery in the first degree is a felony offense that can carry up to 10 years in prison. The charge typically requires proof of non-consensual physical contact of a sexual nature or conduct involving aggravating circumstances.

The probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for LaBounty’s arrest suggests prosecutors will argue both elements — unwanted sexual contact and the use of force — are present in this case.

The criminal charge adds a new dimension to an already complicated narrative surrounding LaBounty.

At the time of the alleged assault, the veteran trooper was recovering from a high-profile September 2025 crash that left him seriously injured during a roadside stop. Just weeks before the accusation surfaced, he filed a civil lawsuit (.pdf) alleging that negligence by a Lexington County deputy contributed to the collision.

That lawsuit remains pending.

Meanwhile, community support efforts that initially rallied around LaBounty — including a fundraiser organized by Serve & Connect — were suspended shortly after the allegations became public.

With charges now filed, the case shifts from investigation to prosecution.

Key questions moving forward will likely include:

Whether additional witnesses — including other caregivers — will be called to testify

The extent to which LaBounty’s physical condition at the time factors into the defense

And how prosecutors frame the alleged sequence of events under the state’s first-degree assault statute

As of this publication, no court date has been publicly announced.

This story may be updated.

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RELEASE/ WARRANT…

(SLED)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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