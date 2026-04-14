Feds Detail Graphic Allegations Against Lowcountry S.C. Official

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by WILL FOLKS

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Federal prosecutors in the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling outlined the initial criminal charges they are seeking against Hanahan, South Carolina mayor pro tempore Kevin Hedgpeth – hours after agents conducted a search on his residence early Tuesday morning (April 14, 2026).

As of this writing, Hedgpeth has been charged with possession of child pornography and the production/attempted production of child pornography. Additional charges could be sought once Hedgpeth’s case is presented to a federal grand jury.

News of the search – and Hedgpeth’s subsequent arrest – was first reported earlier today by FITSNews. As we noted in our exclusive report, agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) conducted the operation – which according to our sources involved “allegations related to the production and possession of graphic child sex abuse material (a.k.a. CSAM).

According to a criminal complaint (.pdf) unsealed unsealed in federal court early Tuesday, investigators first learned of Hedgpeth’s alleged ties to CSAM three months ago.

“On or about January 14, 2026, I received information regarding an individual in South Carolina who had been identified in a forum on a social media platform that was facilitating the possession and/or purchase of child pornography of an unidentified minor victim of child exploitation,” a probable cause affidavit included in the complaint noted. “HSI agents in New York identified this forum on that platform and attempted to identify all users connected to the forum.”

One of the alleged users? Hedgpeth.

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Federal law enforcement agents executing a warrant at the Hanahan, S.C. home of the city’s mayor pro tempore, Kevin Hedgpeth. (Provided)

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According to the feds, Hedgpeth was identified via an “administrative subpoena” for subscriber information tied to one of the users – information which was subsequently linked to IP addresses registered to Hedgpeth’s home in Hanahan.

Hedgpeth, 48, had “a history of interaction with federal agents” prior to his arrest, according to the complaint.

Two years ago – on April 4, 2024 – he was the subject of a search in Florida by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers upon his return from a cruise. During a “secondary search” of Hedgpeth, CBP officers found “what they believed was child pornography.”

“Hedgpeth identified himself as an elected official and working at the office of his church,” the federal complaint noted. “Hedgpeth said he liked to look at girls in bikinis and that the pictures in question were not from anyone on the ship but instead were from the internet. Hedgpeth stated he obtained the images on Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook.”

Hedgpeth stated he had “pictures of girls and boys” on apps – including pictures of “girls in bikinis or nude” and that he “did not want his wife to see them.”

HSI conducted an initial review of the files found on Hedgpeth at the time and “determined the girls in bikinis were likely adults” and that other images “appeared to be teenagers who may be under or over eighteen.”

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The long and the short of it? It was quickly determined no case could be made – and Hedgpeth was “allowed to return into the United States without arrest” following this encounter.

It wouldn’t be long, though, before he was back on the feds’ radar.

In February 2026, investigators received a tip related to “conduct beginning January 2, 2024” involving Hedgpeth and multiple CashApp accounts belonging to minors – including transactions believed to involve “child exploitation.”

In fact, CashApp allegedly closed an account used by Hedgpeth due to “suspicious transactions.”

Hedgpeth is accused of using a wide range of apps to communicate with his alleged victims – and to subsequently provide them with payment for providing him with child sex abuse material.

Last month, federal magistrate Molly H. Cherry authorized a search warrant for electronic records associated with Hedgpeth. This warrant allegedly uncovered account activity which showed that “Hedgpeth has paid many children who appear to be victims of sexual exploitation,” per the complaint.

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According to the affidavit, accounts linked to Hedgpeth “have engaged in money transactions with approximately 47 accounts that were either directly associated with minors or suspected of being involved in selling content of an unidentified nature.”

“The accounts Hedgpeth paid include minors in the Charleston, South Carolina area,” federal prosecutors alleged.

A subsequent warrant for Hedgpeth’s iCloud uncovered numerous video files depicting child pornography – including both minor male and minor female victims ranging in age from nine to sixteen years old. Graphic descriptions of at least five of these videos were included in the initial federal filing.

“There is probable cause to believe Hedgpeth caused the production of child pornography and attempted to produce child pornography,” the feds alleged.

Alleged exchanges between Hedgpeth and his minor victims were also referenced in the filing, including one instance in which feds say he tried to convince a 12-year-old boy to engage in sex acts with his brother.

“It appears Hedgpeth was successful in encouraging (a minor male victim) to engage in and record sex acts and that Hedgpeth paid the minor for those recorded sex acts,” the filing noted.

In two exchanges from February 2026, records obtained by investigators suggest Hedgpeth attempted to convince a 13-year-old boy to get his underage brother to “flash his dick with you.”

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“Like nothing crazy just standing there side by side and pull underwear down,” Hedgpeth allegedly wrote to the boy in one exchange. “I’ll pay both of you.”

In a subsequent exchange several days later, Hedgpeth appears to have tried again.

“I’d send you $100 if you could get (minor male victim’s brother) to show his dick with you lol,” Hedgpeth allegedly wrote.

Investigators also laid out what they believe was Hedgpeth’s modus operandi related to these graphic interactions and transactions.

“Hedgpeth appears to pose as a minor to gain the trust of the minors, whom he then solicits for sexually explicit images and videos,” the affidavit noted. “Hedgpeth also distributed suspected child pornography to minors to entice minors to send him child pornography. On multiple occasions, Hedgpeth was clearly told the minor victim’s age, and he still attempted to entice and coerce the minors into engaging in sexually explicit conversations and producing and selling child pornography to him.”

As the investigation into Hedgpeth continues, federal agents issued a plea to the public in the hopes of identifying additional “possible victims.”

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Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify possible victims. If you have relevant information to report, please contact @HSI_Charlotte at Charleston_exploitationtips@hsi.dhs.gov, by telephone at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423), or through the online tip form at… pic.twitter.com/CsxCqBpDfA — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) April 14, 2026

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As noted above, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Charlotte HSI office via email.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Hedgpeth is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

According to a news release from Stirling’s office, Hedgpeth is facing a “mandatory minimum” of fifteen years in federal prison and a maximum of thirty years on the two charges he is currently facing.

Hedgpeth is the latest person in a position of public trust in South Carolina to face graphic charges related to CSAM. Within the last two years, FITSNews exclusively reported on the arrests of former state representative RJ May III of West Columbia, S.C. and former Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr.

May was sentenced in January of this year to eighteen years in federal prison for distributing horrifyingly graphic child pornography. Gosnell’s charges are currently pending.

As we noted in our original coverage, Hedgpeth is a Charlotte, N.C. native who moved to Hanahan in 2009 after living in Wilmington, N.C., Augusta, Georgia and Mount Pleasant, S.C. He was elected to city council in 2018, reelected in 2022 and was up for a third term this November. He and his wife, Angela Hedgpeth, have two young sons and are active in their local Christian congregation, Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church.

His official bio described him as being active in the Hanahan Exchange Club, a group which focuses in part on local “youth programs” and just last week posted on its social media about April being child abuse prevention month.

The city of Hanahan issued a statement following his arrest indicating it was “fully cooperating” with federal law enforcement and assuring citizens that Hedgpeth’s “access to City Hall facilities, city resources, and any municipal technology resources, has been revoked.”

Hedgpeth had his initial court appearance earlier today and is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate on Friday (April 17, 2026) for a hearing on his pre-trial detention status.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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