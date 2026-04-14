Another South Carolina Official Implicated in Child Porn Sting

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by WILL FOLKS

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Federal authorities descended upon the Hanahan, South Carolina residence of sitting city councilman and mayor pro tempore Kevin Hedgpath early Tuesday morning (April 14, 2026) for the purpose of serving a warrant in connection with a criminal investigation.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation were not immediately clear, but sources on the scene indicated there was a heavy federal law enforcement presence at Hedgpath’s home.

Take a look…

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Agencies involved in the execution of the warrant included Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), with initial reports indicating Hedgpath was being investigated in connection with allegations related to the production and possession of graphic child sex abuse material (a.k.a. CSAM).

“It’s bad,” a source familiar with the details of the investigation confirmed to FITSNews.

Asked whether the allegations against Hedgpath were worse than the shockingly depraved activity allegedly perpetrated by disgraced former Charleston County magistrate James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr. – who was arrested last fall on CSAM charges – we got a troubling answer.

“Yes, I believe it’s worse than Gosnell,” the source indicated.

Federal agents reportedly arrived at Hedgpath’s residence at approximately 6:10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday morning and began immediately seizing evidence.

“Boxes (are) being carried out,” a witness to the law enforcement activity confirmed.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Hedgpath moved to Hanahan in 2009 and was elected to city council in 2018. He was reelected in 2022 and is up for a third term this November.

His official bio described him as being active in the Hanahan Exchange Club, a group which focuses in part on local “youth programs” and just last week posted on its social media about April being child abuse prevention month.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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