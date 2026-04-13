South Carolina Man Gets 125 Counts In ‘VINsanity’ Fraud Probe

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by ERIN PARROTT

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South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced that a sweeping statewide grand jury investigation dubbed “VINsanity” has resulted in 125 criminal counts against a Midlands man accused of orchestrating a nearly $1.4 million auto loan fraud scheme.

Prosecutors allege Keiron Murray used a network of small auto dealerships to secure fraudulent loans from financial institutions for vehicles that did not exist or were never in the possession of buyers or dealers – then pocketed the proceeds.

According to indictments handed down by the grand jury, the alleged scheme spanned Richland, Sumter and Colleton counties – with charges including obtaining property by false pretenses, computer crimes, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

“Millions of dollars of fraudulent auto loans are a cost that is ultimately borne by consumers throughout South Carolina,” Wilson said, pointing to broader impacts beyond the immediate victims.

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Investigators say Murray exploited vulnerabilities in the loan application process – particularly through smaller dealerships – using falsified information and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) tied to cars that were never actually sold.

Grand jury chief Creighton Waters warned scammers frequently leverage such tactics to bypass safeguards.

“Institutions should be more aware that scammers will use small dealerships and VIN information on cars that were never in their possession – much less in South Carolina – to get fraudulent loans,” Waters said.

In total, Murray faces dozens of counts across multiple indictments – including money laundering charges tied to transactions exceeding $100,000 , which carry potential penalties of up to twenty years in prison if convicted.

Additionally, authorities also charged Tamika Coleman with criminal conspiracy in connection with the case. Prosecutors noted she was previously indicted on dozens of financial crime counts stemming from a separate grand jury probe linked to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his network of financial schemes.

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As this media outlet has previously reported, South Carolina has seen a steady stream of complex fraud cases in recent years – ranging from embezzlement and pension theft to large-scale financial conspiracies.

The “VINsanity” indictments represent the latest example of what officials describe as increasingly sophisticated fraud operations exploiting financial systems – often leaving banks, insurers, and ultimately consumers footing the bill.

The case is being investigated by the statewide grand jury in partnership with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), with prosecutors from the attorney general’s office handling the case.

As with all criminal cases, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage as these cases move through South Carolina’s court system – and as investigators continue to peel back the layers of fraud schemes impacting the Palmetto State.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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