Columbia Woman Admits To Stealing Dead Relative’s Pension Payments

Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old collected more than $54K in benefits she knew she wasn’t entitled to…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A Midlands woman has pleaded guilty in federal court after investigators say she illegally collected tens of thousands of dollars in pension payments issued to a deceased relative.

According to the office of Bryan Stirling, U.S. attorney for the district of South Carolina, 71-year-old Effie Mae Youmans of Columbia admitted to theft of public money after withdrawing funds tied to a pension that continued to be paid out following the retiree’s death.

Evidence presented in the case revealed the Savannah River Nuclear Site (SRNS) discovered that one of its retirees had died – yet monthly pension payments continued for more than a year because the death had not been reported.

Over an 18-month period, SRNS issued payments totaling $54,450 – approximately $3,025 per month – into the retiree’s account. Investigators determined Youmans, who was related to the deceased individual, accessed the account and withdrew the funds.

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Authorities noted Youmans was herself a pension recipient through SRNS, and therefore knew she was not entitled to collect additional benefits.

Youmans entered her guilty plea before Joseph F. Anderson Jr., who will determine her sentence after reviewing a report from the U.S. Probation Office (USPO). As part of her plea agreement, she is required to repay the full amount taken.

The case was investigated by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General (DOE) – which routinely probes fraud involving federal programs and benefits – and assistant U.S. attorney John Potterfield is prosecuting the case.

Federal officials say the case is part of a broader push to crack down on fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs, and the DOJ has recently emphasized coordination between agencies and law enforcement to identify and prosecute individuals who improperly collect federal benefits.

As this outlet has previously reported, fraud involving government benefits – particularly those tied to retirement or disability payments – remains a persistent issue across the Palmetto State and beyond.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for updates as Youmans faces sentencing in federal court.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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