Exclusive: Paul Dans Withdraws from U.S. Senate Race

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by WILL FOLKS

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Paul Dans, a veteran corporate litigator and author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, abruptly withdrew his name from consideration to become South Carolina’s next United States senator, sources familiar with his decision confirmed to FITSNews on Friday afternoon (April 10, 2026).

Dans is (or was) among the top two challengers to U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, who has spent the last thirty-one years in Washington, D.C. draining our treasury and imperiling our national security via his reckless, dangerous foreign interventionism.

The other top Graham challenger is Mark Lynch – a Greer, S.C.-based appliance store owner who has previously polling within striking distance of the fiscally liberal, warmongering incumbent.

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Messages to Dans’ campaign were not immediately returned – and it’s not immediately clear what led to his decision to abandon his candidacy.

Dans and his wife, Mary Helen Bowers, recently welcomed their fifth child last month – but it seemed in recent weeks that having a newborn wasn’t slowing their roll.

“You can always count on Paul to put America and our American values first,” Bowers wrote on X just last week.

Bowers has been one of her husband’s most consistent, compelling campaign surrogates.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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