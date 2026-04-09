Scout Motors Boondoggle: Latest Status Check

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by WILL FOLKS

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Three months ago, our media outlet exclusively reported on the latest taxpayer-funded bailout request tied to the crony capitalist Scout Motors project in Blythewood, South Carolina.

As we noted at the time, this subsidiary of über-woke Volkswagen – which received a staggering $1.3 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives just three years ago – sought an additional $200 million through the S.C. Department of Commerce (SCDOC).

The latest bailout request is intended to address “cost overruns” at Scout’s massive facility just north of the state capital – a sprawling, 1,600 -acre industrial desert which has yet to produce a single vehicle. In fact, as we reported two months ago, Scout is facing additional production delays as the market for EVs continues to crater.

This week, SCDOC secretary Harry Lightsey testified before lawmakers that the actual cost overruns associated with the Blythewood boondoggle totaled $220 million – including $70 million in “contingency funding” that his agency had already blown through.

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That’s right… state economic developers have already spent a huge chunk of this money.

“Lightsey said he won’t let such a cost overrun happen again,” reporter Jessica Holdman of The Daily Gazette noted in her coverage of the debacle.

Wait… what?

It won’t happen again?

How is someone who makes a $70 million mistake allowed to remain at a job where they could potentially make it again?

Inexplicably, Lightsey still has his job… of course when you consider his boss, lame duck governor Henry McMaster, is this project’s biggest champion it gets a lot more “explicable.”

And a lot more expensive for taxpayers…

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McMaster is not only pushing for taxpayers to pick up the remaining $150 million in overrun subsidies – he wants an another $100 million in recurring annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

To recap: South Carolina made its massive investment in Scout at a time when the EV market was already showing signs of collapse – which is probably why no other state seriously entertained the project (save Mississippi, which offered a comparatively small $150 million in total incentives to the company).

Scout – which recently jilted South Carolina by putting its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. – has insisted it is not requesting the money.

“This is not our funding request,” company spokesman Jamie Lovegrove told us. “As (secretary) Lightsey testified in the hearings, this is a Commerce funding request for Commerce’s budget.”

Irrespective of the source of the request, one of the top candidates vying to succeed McMaster in office seized upon the Scout scandal as “crony capitalism and bad business.”

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S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson addresses supporters at a press conference in Columbia, S.C. (FITSNews)

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“South Carolina families deserve transparency and results, not moving goalposts, cost overruns, or empty promises,” attorney general Alan Wilson said. “Today, we learned the true overrun on the Scout Motors project isn’t $150 million, it’s closer to $220 million after a $70 million contingency was already burned through. And now taxpayers are being asked for even more. All while Scout Motors put its headquarters in North Carolina, and our taxpayers are footing the bill here.”

“That’s not how this should work,” Wilson continued. “That’s crony capitalism and bad business. As governor, I’ll demand accountability. No blank checks. Taxpayer dollars should come with transparency, enforceable clawbacks, and real results. Period.”

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on this boondoggle as it continues to impact the Palmetto State’s budget process. Also, keep it tuned to our outlet for updates in the event other candidates for governor decide to weigh in on the issue.

Scout has vowed to bring 4,600 new jobs and $3 billion in new capital investment to the Palmetto State, but these ongoing delays and inexcusable cost overruns continue to call those lofty projections into question.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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