Deadly New Synthetic Opioid Detected In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A dangerous new synthetic opioid has been identified in South Carolina, prompting a stark warning from the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor as officials brace for what they say could be another deadly front in America’s ongoing drug crisis.

According to S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, the substance – known as cychlorphine – has recently surfaced in South Carolina and poses an immediate threat to public safety due to its extreme potency and difficulty to detect.

“This is poison, plain and simple,” Wilson said in a statement, pointing to what he described as coordinated efforts by foreign manufacturers and drug cartels to push increasingly lethal synthetic opioids into U.S. communities.

Synthetic opioids – a category that includes substances far stronger than morphine – are often produced overseas, including in China, before being trafficked into the United States through cartel networks. These drugs are frequently mixed into other illicit substances without a user’s knowledge, dramatically increasing the risk of accidental overdose.

***

Deadly drugs have no place in our communities.



Attorney General Alan Wilson is sounding the alarm on cychlorphine, a dangerous new synthetic opioid threatening South Carolinians. Thank you, @AGAlanWilson, for staying vigilant and protecting lives.https://t.co/NucdAY4jWS — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) April 9, 2026

***

Officials warn cychlorphine may be particularly dangerous even among this elevated class of drugs.

Authorities say even trace amounts can prove fatal, and its constantly evolving chemical composition makes it harder for traditional testing methods to identify – a challenge that has plagued law enforcement agencies nationwide as synthetic drug formulas continue to shift.

The emergence of cychlorphine comes as communities across South Carolina — and the nation — continue grappling with the fallout from synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which have driven record overdose deaths in recent years. Public health experts have repeatedly warned that newer analogs entering the market are often designed to be even more potent and evasive.

Wilson urged parents and families to take the threat seriously.

“They don’t care who they kill,” said Wilson. “Their goal is profit, and the cost is American lives.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Wilson’s office is advising residents to avoid any unknown or illicit substances and to treat all street drugs as potentially contaminated, and parents are being encouraged to speak with their children about the risks – emphasizing that a single exposure could be deadly.

Law enforcement and first responders have been placed on heightened alert, with officials cautioning that even incidental exposure to synthetic opioids can carry serious risks without proper protective measures.

Authorities are also asking the public to report suspicious activity and to seek immediate help for anyone struggling with substance abuse.

Wilson’s office said it is continuing to coordinate with state, local and federal partners to track the spread of cychlorphine, disrupt trafficking networks and hold those responsible accountable.

As this latest synthetic threat emerges, officials are making one message clear: there is no margin for error when it comes to these substances.

Count on FITSNews for any updates as more information becomes available on the presence of cychlorphine and its impact across South Carolina…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

