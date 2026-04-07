Ralph Norman Blasts Proposed South Carolina Legislative Pay Raise

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by WILL FOLKS

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Last spring, this media outlet blew the whistle on a flagrantly unconstitutional pay raise advanced by the chronically results-challenged South Carolina General Assembly.

Apparently these fools felt they deserved to be rewarded for the massive spending increases, minuscule tax relief, unaccountable crony capitalism and demonstrably failed outcomes they continue to foist on citizens and taxpayers.

As we first reported back in April, the overwhelming majority of South Carolina’s so-called “Republican” supermajority voted to give themselves an additional $25,500 apiece in taxpayer-funded compensation between May 2025 and November 2026. They did this despite the clear language of the S.C. Constitution (Article III, Section 19), which holds that “no General Assembly shall have the power to increase the per diem of its own members.”

In other words, lawmakers are only allowed to award pay raises to future legislatures – i.e. those General Assemblies chosen in subsequent election cycles. They are not allowed to appropriate additional funds to themselves.

Thankfully, this boondoggle – which would have totaled $4.3 million – was challenged in court by state senator Wes Climer. And last fall, Climer won. The five justices of the S.C. supreme court unanimously struck down the pay raise, noting it “clearly contravenes our constitution.”

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This year, lawmakers are back for another bite at the apple. A bill introduced by senator Shane Martin, S. 933, would double lawmakers base compensation from $22,400 to $47,500 annually – and include automatic pay hikes of up to 5% every other year.

Keep in mind, lawmakers are only in session from mid-January to early May – roughly three-and-a-half months of the year. They also only work Tuesdays through Thursdays during that time period.

On the flip side, they haven’t seen a pay increase since the 1990s for this part-time position.

News of the pay raise proposal – which is currently sitting in the S.C. Senate finance committee – enraged former state lawmaker Ralph Norman, who is campaigning for the GOP gubernatorial nomination. Norman, who represents the Palmetto State’s fifth district in the U.S. congress, has made opposing pay raises for politicians a centerpiece of his service in Washington, D.C. as well as his campaign for governor.

“No legislator in Columbia deserves a pay raise!” Norman said in a statement. “This is irresponsible and a waste of taxpayer dollars! I am running for governor to Clean Up Columbia and get rid of the waste, fraud, and abuse, and we must begin by stopping these reckless pay raise schemes that are getting little to no attention! Taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability!!”

Reached for comment, Martin told us he was simply trying to keep legislative pay in line with decades of inflation – part of his goal to make serving in the legislature more feasible for a greater number of citizens.

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“We almost are at the point where you’ve got to be rich, retired or retained to be down here,” Martin told us. “I am simply trying to adjust legislative compensation to keep up with inflation after thirty years of no changes. Everything has been fully transparent, and I hope that we arrive at a solution that allows the average South Carolinian to keep serving, because government by the rich won’t end well for the taxpayers.”

FITSNews has previously stated we have no objection to lawmakers being paid more money – so long as any funding increases are accompanied by stringent anti-corruption legislation. In fact, nearly nine years ago we proposed an inflation-adjusted $80,000 annual salary for lawmakers – although this pay hike would have been accompanied by “the most draconian anti-corruption measures South Carolina state government has ever seen.”

Under our proposal, lawmakers would have received a larger base salary – enabling more non-attorneys to serve – but their ability to profit from elected office would have been completely eliminated. Included within this draconian ban would have been constitutional restrictions on legislative meddling in other branches of government – including the elimination of the current legislatively controlled judicial selection racket.

“Until those reforms are enacted, lawmakers should not receive any additional taxpayer-funded compensation,” we editorialized at the time.

Indeed, recent events in the S.C. Senate have capably demonstrated the need for such draconian anti-corruption legislation.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the progress of this bill…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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