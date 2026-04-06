South Carolina Chief Justice Blasts Equal Parenting Bill

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina’s family court system is badly broken and in need of serious institutional reform. The stories that come to us from Palmetto State courtrooms are heartbreaking – often horrific.

There are also legitimate concerns that the current system is devised to pit parents against each other – to the benefit of the state’s powerful trial lawyer lobby.

Last fall, the since-scuttled DOGE SC movement appeared to take a significant step toward substantive reform of this broken system via the Equal Parenting Act – which was thereafter introduced in the S.C. House of Representatives as H. 4622.

Sponsored by state representative Gil Gatch, the bill would establish equal custody as the “default option” in the South Carolina family court system unless a “preponderance of evidence” existed to compel a judge to decide otherwise.

Critics fired back that “what sounds good in theory will have massive implications once applied.”

“In normal, healthy, safe homes, absolutely — both parents should be involved,” prominent Palmetto State attorney Lauren Taylor said. “But unfortunately, many homes are not safe or stable.”

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In keeping with our commitment to a robust exchange of ideas, FITSNews covered the introduction of this legislation – as well as the initial criticism of it. We even published a guest column from multi-millionaire businessman Rom Reddy, founder of the DOGE SC movement, responding to criticism of the bill.

H. 4622 – which has yet to be moved out of the House judiciary committee – was briefly raised last week before a panel of lawmakers in Columbia, S.C. Summoned to testify at the hearing on the legislation was none other than the Palmetto State’s chief justice, John Kittredge.

In his testimony, Kittredge offered a spirited rebuke of the co-parenting presumption – arguing family court judges should remain singularly focused on the best interests of the children who appear before them as opposed to hewing to some legislatively imposed “statutory framework.”

“A statutorily mandated, rigid, one-size-fits-all approach to child custody is contrary to the structure of a court of equity that is seeking to determine in each individual case what the best interest of the minor child is,” Kittredge said. “If it is the desire of the legislature to impose preferences and presumptions, it seems that any such preference, any such presumption should be aligned with the gold standard of the child’s best interest.”

Addressing H. 4622 specifically, Kittredge noted the legislation provided just one instance in which judges would be permitted to depart from the new co-parenting presumption.

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RELATED | ATTORNEY BREAKS DOWN DOGE SC PROPOSAL

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“I notice in one of the pieces of legislation there’s an exception – if there’s physical violence,” he said. “That makes sense. Everyone would nod their heads and say ‘that makes sense.’ But when you start listing how you get away from the presumption, you better have a lot of paper to write on because there are a million difference scenarios that would get you away from that presumption.”

“What about the serial adulterer who regularly exposes the child to his or her paramour?” Kittredge asked. “What about the mother or the father who has mental health challenges? What about situations where there’s addition in the home? It could be alcohol, it could be pain medication?”

“The law has given me one out,” Kittredge said, referring to the physical violence exemption. “Absent that one out, I’m still bound by that presumption. Hopefully there’s a way to navigate around that and get to the best interests (of the child), but it’s navigating a minefield.”

Reddy blasted Kittredge not only for his comments – but for appearing before the legislative panel in the first place, accusing him of being part of the “political ruling class.”

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The people of South Carolina are fed up with not being heard and not being taken seriously by the Political Ruling Class. It’s time for something different. pic.twitter.com/tG7yM6XmVh — Reddy for Governor (@reddyforgov) April 6, 2026

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“Kittredge’s testimony on behalf of this system blurred the critical line of separation of powers,” Reddy insisted. “The people elect legislators to make policy, not judges. The chief justice of the S.C. Supreme Court actually goes to a hearing and is testifying against a bill on behalf of the trial lawyers of this state. Have you ever heard of anything like this?”

Actually, Kittredge made it clear during his testimony that his appearance was compulsory.

“I’m not here voluntarily,” he said. “I’m here because I was summoned to come and share my experience and my understanding of the issues globally.”

Irrespective of the impetus for Kittredge’s testimony, don’t we want justices who are unafraid to share their views with lawmakers? Isn’t that what judicial independence is all about?

Neither Kittredge’s comments nor Reddy’s reaction to them appear to have moved the needle on the bill, which has been sitting in the judiciary committee since it was filed last December. Keep it tuned to FITSNews for updates in the event that changes…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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