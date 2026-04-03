‘Sucker Punched’: Yet Another Ron Rallis Arrest

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by WILL FOLKS

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Greenville, South Carolina real estate mogul Ron Rallis – a central figure in a recent high-profile congressional sex scandal – continues to find himself on the wrong side of the law.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his (latest) arrest, Rallis is accused of sucker punching a male victim in the face at Woody’s Pizza in Folly Beach, S.C. on Monday (March 30, 2026).

“(The victim) stated that he was sitting at the bar when suddenly a white male sucker punched him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, knocking him off the barstool,” the affidavit noted.

The victim subsequently fled the establishment “to get away from the suspect.”

The following day, Tuesday (March 31, 2026), the victim went to the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety (FBDPS) and positively identified Rallis out of a photo lineup. FBDPS officers noted that a witness to the incident also “positively identified (Rallis) as the suspect (who) punched the victim in the face.”

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Rallis is becoming a frequent visitor to detention centers across the Palmetto State… and beyond.

The 46-year-old has landed in handcuffs at least five times since 2022 — including a three-month stint in Greenville County for contempt of court in 2023.

The wealthy developer gained statewide attention during the 2022 election cycle when he accused fourth district congressman William Timmons of having an affair with his estranged wife. Last summer, we reported Rallis had been involved in a domestic incident with a female victim on the evening of July 2, 2025 in Newport Beach, California.

According to an emergency protective order issued in the immediate aftermath of that incident, Rallis allegedly “punched, pushed and strangled (the) victim.”

Last October, Rallis was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after he allegedly struck the rear driver’s side door of a Jeep traveling eastbound on East Ashley Avenue while driving his truck.

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RELATED | NEW DETAILS IN LATEST RON RALLIS ARREST

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“I asked him what happened,” the arresting officer wrote in his report (.pdf). “He told me, nothing, absolutely nothing, it was just a wreck. I asked him what direction he was coming from and he told me, I was going straight [sic].”

The officer noted the smell of alcohol on Rallis’ breath, and that the developer was periodically slurring his speech and appeared “very disoriented.”

Rallis’ young daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Rallis achieved peak notoriety in the summer of 2022 when he strode into a West End Greenville church he had previously purchased – and painted pink – and gave this news outlet an exclusive interview regarding his starring role in the Timmons’ sex scandal.

Rallis has been charged with third degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct in connection with last week’s incident on Folly Beach. He posted bond on Wednesday (April 1, 2026) and was released from custody, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 16, 2026.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, he is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution related to any of the charges filed against him.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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