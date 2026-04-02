Feds Investigating South Carolina Legislative Corruption

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by WILL FOLKS

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Federal authorities have opened an investigation into alleged corruption in the South Carolina Senate, multiple sources familiar with the status of the inquiry have confirmed to FITSNews.

The investigation stems from alleged trial lawyer corruption during last year’s debate over the issue of tort reform – namely brazen alleged pay-to-play activity detailed last spring on the floor of the Senate by freshman senator Tom Fernandez.

According to Fernandez, he was offered big money from the state’s trial lawyer lobby if he voted against S.244 – a comprehensive tort reform bill. This legislation would have restricted trial lawyers’ ability to continuing reaping untold profits from the Palmetto State’s corrupt, unaccountable and anti-competitive tort climate.

“The trial lawyer lobby has offered me campaign fundraisers in the amount of $50,000 to $100,000 per campaign if I voted against this,” Fernandez said, adding he was saying “the quiet part out loud.”

Take a look…

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Once again, “the quiet part out loud.” South Carolina’s trial lawyer lobby effectively bribing state lawmakers… did it work? Stay tuned for an updated report… #SCStatehouse pic.twitter.com/MBzYSTtPFr — FITSNews (@fitsnews) September 2, 2025

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Fernandez’s remark shut down the Senate, resulting in an emergency two-hour recess called by the chamber’s president, Thomas Alexander.

Fernandez ultimately did vote against the tort reform bill. He was joined in doing so by several other so-called “Republican” senators including Stephen Goldfinch, Carlisle Kennedy, Jason Elliott, Matt Leber and Michael Gambrell. Several of those lawmakers benefited from trial lawyer fundraisers around the time the bill was being debated, while one of them received other inducements from a leading plaintiffs’ attorney in the aftermath of the debate.

Fernandez confirmed on social media that federal agents contacted him this week about his comments from the well of the chamber.

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? EXCLUSIVE: We have confirmed through our federal sources that there is indeed an open investigation into the S.C. Senate. This is tied to the state-level probe promised by @DavidPascoe regarding alleged trial lawyer bribery. pic.twitter.com/2grxYEEa28 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) April 2, 2026

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“When the FBI contacts you about saying the ‘quiet part out loud’ on the Senate floor,” Fernandez wrote on his social media, highlighting a text message sent from an unidentified FBI special agent.

In comments posted below his message, Fernandez stated he called the agent back and “briefly spoke with them.”

“Simply repeated exactly what I said on the floor,” Fernandez wrote. “Told them that both sides of the debate offered assistance with campaign fundraisers. Which, believe it or not, is not illegal under South Carolina law for third party lobbyists to do so. And that is the sad part.”

Fernandez said he “told both sides that I d(id)n’t need financial assistance.”

“I’m making enough money in the private market,” he said. “Can’t say the same for others.”

Fernandez has not specified which “others” he was referring to…

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RELATED | THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

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Fernandez’s allegations have been cited repeatedly by S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – one of the leading candidates for attorney general of the Palmetto State. Pascoe has vowed that, if elected attorney general, he would launch an investigation into alleged trial lawyer corruption at the S.C. State House “on day one.”

Pascoe has specifically said he would involve the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in that inquiry.

“When I’m your attorney general, there is no statute of limitations on misconduct in office,” Pascoe said last month. “When I’m your attorney general, on day one SLED will go interview every senator and find out what (Fernandez) was talking about.”

FITSNews reported on Fernandez’s allegation at the time, calling it “deathly serious” – and deserving of an “immediate, thorough investigation.” Specifically, we called for “a completely independent criminal inquiry complete with subpoena power over phone records, text messages, emails, trial lawyer group chats/listservs and other relevant materials.”

“Allegations like this are precisely why the Palmetto State needs a dedicated, robust public corruption unit focused on rooting out bribes, kickbacks, payoffs and related malfeasance in public office,” we noted.

Hopefully, the attention federal authorities are now paying to the case is the beginning of such a “thorough” probe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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