South Carolina Lawmaker Popped for Driving Under the Influence

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by WILL FOLKS

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First-term South Carolina state representative Adam Duncan – who ousted one of the Palmetto State’s longest-serving incumbents during the 2024 election cycle – was arrested on Monday (March 30, 2026) in his native Oconee County for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Duncan, 48, of Seneca, S.C. was arrested by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) and booked at the Oconee County detention center. As of Tuesday morning (March 31, 2026), jail records indicated he was still detained.

Our media outlet has reached out to SCHP in the hopes of obtaining any publicly available information related to the circumstances surrounding Duncan’s arrest.

Duncan has represented the citizens of S.C. House District 2 (.pdf) since November 11, 2024. Two weeks ago, on March 16, 2024, he submitted his paperwork to seek a second term in office. No other Republicans filed for this seat, meaning Duncan is the Republican nominee. He will face Democrat Candace Schutt and libertarian Christopher Damian Des Marais on the ballot come November.

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Two years ago, Duncan narrowly ousted powerful former S.C. labor, commerce and industry (LCI) chairman Bill Sandifer from the House of Representatives. At the time of his ouster, Sandifer had served in the House since 1994 and had led the LCI committee for nearly two decades.

With all primary ballots cast, counted and certified, Duncan received 2,586 votes (or 50.61% of all ballots cast). Sandifer received 2,524 votes (or 49.39% ).

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Duncan is presumed innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with any of the charges filed against him.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we seek additional information on this developing situation…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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