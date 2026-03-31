SLED Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Sumter County

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by ERIN PARROTT

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An armed domestic disturbance in the Palmetto State escalated into gunfire on Sunday evening (March 29, 2026), leaving two people hospitalized and prompting an investigation into the incident by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to a news release from the statewide agency, a deputy with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a residence on Rhea Drive at approximately 4:25 p.m. EDT following reports of a domestic incident involving an armed man and a woman being held at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, the deputy encountered the suspect in the front yard – along with a woman who had already been shot. The suspect was ordered to drop his gun, which he had trained on the wounded woman.

Despite this order, the suspect proceeded to open fire on the woman again – striking her in the chest.

Authorities say an exchange of gunfire subsequently occurred between the deputy and the suspect, resulting in the suspect being shot multiple times. Neither the deputy nor any other responding law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Both the male subject and the female victim remain hospitalized.

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As is standard protocol in such cases, SLED was requested by SCSO to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

“I have requested (SLED) to investigate this incident,” Sumter sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “However, after reviewing the evidence, it is my belief that my deputy acted appropriately to stop the threat to himself and the victim in this case, and his courageous act saved the life of the victim.”

As this outlet has continued to report, SLED routinely handles officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of local agencies to ensure an independent review process. Agents will conduct interviews with witnesses, gather physical evidence and submit their findings to prosecutors for review.

Consistent with prior cases, officials have released limited details as the investigation remains active.

The incident marks the ninth officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026, and the first involving SCSO this year. In 2025, there were 45 officer-involved shootings statewide – reflecting a continued trend of such incidents across multiple jurisdictions – with one involving SCSO.

Stay tuned to FITSNews for updates as additional information becomes available from investigators and prosecutors regarding this latest officer-involved shooting in Sumter County.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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