S.C. Pump Pain: Alan Wilson Backs Temporary Gas Tax Suspension

Attorney general becomes first 2026 candidate for governor of South Carolina to call for temporary suspension of oppressive levy…

by WILL FOLKS

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With leaders in his own party blocking temporary gas tax relief, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson became the first Republican candidate for governor of the Palmetto State to officially call on them to stop the obstructionism.

In a statement issued by his campaign on Tuesday morning (March 31, 2026), Wilson called on leaders in the GOP-controlled S.C. General Assembly to “immediately suspend the 28-cent state gas tax for at least thirty days to provide urgent relief to Palmetto State families facing a steep, recent spike in fuel costs.”

“South Carolinians are feeling this pain in their wallets, parents buying groceries, seniors driving to appointments, and small businesses that rely on reliable transportation,” Wilson said. “A short, thirty-day pause on the state gas tax is a commonsense, targeted step that puts money back in the hands of families right now while we work on long-term solutions.”

Georgia has already approved a two-month suspension of its 33-cent fuel tax, a move which will save motorists in the Peach State an estimated $400 million . Earlier this month, Democrats and Republicans pushed for South Carolina to follow suit – but powerful speaker of the House Murrell Smith blocked their efforts after the legislature’s top budget writer, Bruce Bannister, lodged a procedural objection.

That’s right… House leaders won’t even let a temporary gas tax suspension come up for a vote.

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Wilson’s statement called for lawmakers to “pass an immediate thirty-day suspension of the state gas tax” and to approve “mechanisms to ensure savings are passed to consumers at the pump.” The state’s top prosecutor urged lawmakers to appropriate “available reserve and non-recurring funds to prevent harm to transportation projects during the suspension.”

South Carolina currently has an estimated $1.4 billion in available reserve funds, according to the latest data (.pdf) from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs (SCRFA) office. That’s enough to cover a complete repeal of the gas tax for two years, if necessary.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has spiked to $4.018 – an increase of $1.036 per gallon (or 34.7% ) from a month ago. In South Carolina, a gallon of regular unleaded is now going for $3.701 – up $1.034 per gallon (or 38.8% ) from last month.

Diesel, in particular, has spiked in the Palmetto State – clocking in at $5.388 this week (up a whopping $1.89 from last month). That’s a staggering 54% increase.

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Gas prices in the Palmetto State tend to be among the nation’s lowest – although South Carolinians have historically spent a higher percentage of what they earn on fuel due to their chronically low income levels. Currently, South Carolina’s gas prices are 16th lowest nationally.

Democrats have historically called on gas taxes to be lowered – or eliminated – but Republicans, who belong to the purported party of “limited government,” have gone in the opposite direction. From 2017 to 2022, the GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a 71% gas tax hike as part of a failed campaign to address glaring infrastructure deficiencies.

Earlier this month, Smith and Bannister foisted a massive $42.6 billion budget on taxpayers – while providing a mere pittance of income tax relief to only 42.8% of filers.

Wilson will appear alongside several of his 2026 GOP gubernatorial rivals on a debate stage in Newberry, S.C. tomorrow night (April 1, 2026). Every single one of those candidates – along with the candidates who are refusing to debate – must take a position on this issue.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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