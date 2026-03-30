Ralph Norman Blasted for Running Taxpayer-Funded Ads

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina fifth district congressman and 2026 gubernatorial hopeful Ralph Norman is taking heat for his newest television advertisement – which critics contend is a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars.

According to reporter Joe Bustos of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper, the veteran lawmaker is running a taxpayer-funded television advertisement in several Palmetto State media markets touting his efforts to “clean up Washington, stop corruption, fight against pay raises for politicians, and push for term limits.”

Those messages are very similar to communications contained in campaign advertisements Norman launched just last week.

Here is one of the taxpayer-funded spots Norman is running…

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????? Congressman and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate @RalphNorman is getting dinged for running "campaign-esque" ads with taxpayer money. Here is one which is running in the Midlands media market… #Crossroads2026 pic.twitter.com/lBXUA0QgVB — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 30, 2026

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These taxpayer ads are referred to as “franked” ads, a reference to the so-called Congressional Frank. Deriving its origins from the British House of Commons in the mid seventeenth century (1660, to be precise), the “Frank” historically referenced the ability of members of congress to send mail to constituents under their signature – without incurring postage costs.

More recently, the definition of “franking” has been expanded to include television ads, radio ads, internet ads, direct mailers, billboards, text messages, email newsletters and social media spots.

“Franked” ads have come to resemble campaign commercials, although elected officials are not permitted to reference their candidacies in these communications – or seek political donations. Also, the ads must stop within sixty days of an election – meaning Norman can only run them through April 10, 2026.

Norman’s use of the congressional franking privilege drew criticism almost immediately from Rom Reddy, who is currently chasing Norman for fourth place in the 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary election.

“If true, this is unfortunate,” Reddy wrote on X. “The political ruling class says ‘one set of rules for me, another for you.’ It is time for something different.”

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Is Reddy’s campaign any different, though? The multimillionaire businessman from the Isle of Palms, S.C. has previously drawn criticism for abandoning the robust reform movement he began last year – essentially absorbing the entity into his gubernatorial bid.

Reddy claims he first began to seriously consider a campaign for governor in mid-February, but sources familiar with his since-scuttled DOGE SC movement insist he was eyeing the Palmetto State’s chief executive office as early as the fall of 2024.

The difference there? DOGE SC was funded almost exclusively by Reddy…

The undercard battle between Norman and Reddy will be an interesting one to watch over the coming weeks as they battle with each other – and with the three candidates currently ahead of them in the polls, four-term attorney general Alan Wilson, first district congresswoman Nancy Mace and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette.

GOP primary voters head to the polls on June 9, 2026. If no Republican gubernatorial candidate wins a majority of votes, the top two finishers will meet face-to-face in a runoff election two weeks later, on June 23, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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