Caught On Camera: SRO Strikes Student During South Carolina Baseball Game

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by JENN WOOD

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A school resource officer assigned to a private school in eastern South Carolina is under investigation following a violent on-field incident that has quickly drawn statewide attention — and raised fresh questions about the use of force by law enforcement in school settings.

The altercation occurred during a high school baseball game at Pee Dee Academy in Marion County, where multiple videos circulating online appear to show an officer striking a student athlete in the head with a stun gun while attempting to restrain him.

The officer involved has been identified as Eddie Page, a school resource officer assigned to Pee Dee Academy, according to publicly available information and prior social media posts from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

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Footage from the scene — recorded by spectators and widely shared across social media — shows the officer with his arm around the student’s upper body as tensions escalate among players, parents and bystanders.

At one point, the officer appears to swing the stun gun, striking the student on the side of the head.

The student, who was reportedly a member of the opposing team and not a Pee Dee Academy student, can be seen reacting immediately and holding his head following the blow.

Witnesses can be heard shouting at the officer as the situation unfolds, with several individuals urging de-escalation.

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?? A lot of discussion tied to this clip of a Pee Dee sheriff's deputy striking a high school baseball player in the head with his service weapon… our @IndyJenn_ is preparing a full report on what we know. pic.twitter.com/AdiJnYfjBe — FITSNews (@fitsnews) March 30, 2026

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The precise sequence of events leading up to the confrontation remains unclear — and is now central to an active investigation.

Some accounts indicate the incident followed a broader postgame dispute involving players, family members and officials. Others suggest the officer was attempting to regain control of a chaotic scene that had been building for several minutes.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been formally requested to investigate the incident.

Officials with the MCSO confirmed the case has been turned over to the state agency and that the deputy involved has been reassigned pending the outcome.

For now, a routine high school baseball game has become the center of a rapidly evolving law enforcement investigation — one with potential consequences that could extend far beyond the field.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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