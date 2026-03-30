Bookkeeper Who ‘Destroyed’ South Carolina Restaurant Empire Sentenced To Prison

Judge blasts “cruel” and “diabolical” scheme that drained hundreds of thousands of dollars and shuttered a Midlands business…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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A Midlands bookkeeper accused of orchestrating a calculated embezzlement scheme that crippled a local restaurant group has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison.

Melodie Hoover – also known as Melodie Turner – was sentenced last week after a federal jury convicted her of wire fraud and money laundering tied to a scheme that siphoned more than $317,000 from her employer over a matter of months.

U.S. district court judge Sherri A. Lydon did not mince words in handing down the sentence, describing Hoover’s actions as “some of the most brazen” she had seen from a defendant in her courtroom.

According to prosecutors, Hoover exploited her role as a bookkeeper for multiple Columbia-area restaurants – including Publico Five Points, Publico Bull Street and Boku on Gervais Street – to systematically write hundreds of checks to herself while disguising the theft through smaller, less noticeable transactions.

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Authorities say the scheme ultimately drained critical operating funds, contributing to the collapse of at least one of the businesses.

Assistant U.S. attorney DeWayne Pearson told the court Hoover funneled stolen funds into personal accounts – and even accounts tied to family members – before spending the money on home upgrades, including a pool, sunroom, landscaping and high-end décor.

“She chopped up the money she stole into hundreds of transactions,” Pearson said, describing the effort as a deliberate attempt to avoid detection.

The scheme began to unravel after the restaurant owner discovered Hoover had a prior embezzlement-related arrest. When confronted, prosecutors say Hoover attempted to empty company accounts – even prepaying large sums to vendors and tax agencies – leaving the business unable to cover payroll and operating costs.

At one point, accounts tied to the restaurants were reportedly overdrawn by tens of thousands of dollars.

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Despite the conviction, Hoover maintained her innocence following the sentencing, telling reporters she intends to appeal the verdict – a claim quickly dismissed by federal prosecutors, who noted a jury had already weighed the evidence and found her guilty.

In court, Hoover’s defense attorney argued for a reduced sentence, citing health issues and family obligations. However, Lydon rejected those arguments – pointing to Hoover’s prior conviction and lack of demonstrated remorse.

“Make no mistake – violent crime or not – I find you are most definitely a danger to the public,” Lydon said during sentencing.

Hoover is expected to self surrender to federal prison at a later date.

As this outlet previously reported, financial crimes involving positions of trust – particularly in small businesses – continue to surface across the Palmetto State, often leaving devastating impacts on victims and local economies.

Count on FITSNews for continued coverage of high-profile fraud cases and accountability efforts across the Palmetto State…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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