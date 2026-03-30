Another Comeback? Mark Sanford Files for Congress

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by WILL FOLKS

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Former United States congressman, two-term governor of South Carolina and 2020 presidential candidate Mark Sanford is on the comeback trail… again.

Can he manage to avoid other trails this go-round, though?

Because his recent history on that front is not encouraging…

Nonetheless, the notorious “Luv Gov” submitted paperwork on Monday morning (March 30, 2026) to run for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district, a seat he has held twice previously during his political career.

Sanford’s decision confirms our reporting from two weeks ago…

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This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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