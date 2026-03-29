Rom Reddy Campaign Terminates Regional Director for Visiting Strip Club

“Our view is that individuals and entities must be held accountable for their actions.”

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by WILL FOLKS

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Less than two weeks into his campaign for governor of South Carolina, wealthy Isle of Palms businessman Rom Reddy has already fired one of his four regional campaign directors.

A second regional director could soon find his head on the chopping block, too…

According to a statement from a campaign spokesman, the first regional director was terminated by the Reddy campaign for visiting a strip club during a recent campaign stop in the Upstate.

“During our upstate campaign swing we were provided credible information that one of our 20-something campaign staffers visited a strip club,” Reddy’s spokesman wrote on X. “We immediately terminated this individual. We informed him that actions have consequences.”

“Our view is that individuals and entities must be held accountable for their actions and it starts with our own team,” said Reddy, who has touted his faith as a key component of his candidacy.

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While Reddy’s campaign did not identify the staffer in question – or indicate why an adult visiting a strip club on their own time constituted a fireable offense – FITSNews has independently confirmed the terminated staffer is former Midlands regional director Parker Gogan.

Gogan’s hiring by Reddy was announced on March 22, 2026 – meaning he lasted less than a week in his position with the campaign. Reached for comment by FITSNews, Gogan respectfully declined to address the situation.

“I have no comment,” he said.

According to our sources, Gogan was one of two Reddy for governor regional directors who visited the strip club on the evening in question. At least one other individual affiliated with the campaign also attended. It is not immediately clear why the campaign terminated one of these regional directors but not the other. Reddy’s campaign did not immediately respond to inquiries from FITSNews regarding the status of the second regional director. Meanwhile, text and phone messages to the regional director in question yielded no response.

In the event we receive responses – or clarification regarding the second regional director’s employment status – we will be sure to update our audience.

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Frankly, we do not understand why either employee would be fired for such conduct. Seriously, if campaign staffers visiting adult entertainment venues was grounds for termination, 90% of the Palmetto State’s political operatives would be out of work.

But firing one operative and not another for the same alleged conduct?

That seems inherently unfair…

This imbalance notwithstanding, the Reddy campaign’s strip club drama is problematic for other reasons. Hardcore evangelicals will no doubt be virulently offended by the conduct, while libertarian-leaning GOP primary voters will likely be offended at Reddy’s heavy-handed response to it.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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