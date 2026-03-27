Wes Climer: Time for South Carolina to Confront Terrorist Front Groups

“We have the authority and the responsibility to protect our citizens from organizations that seek to undermine our institutions and way of life…”

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by WES CLIMER

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Last year Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a bold and necessary step: designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations under Texas law. The rationale was simple and serious — these are groups with well-documented ties to anti-American ideology and support for violence, operating under the guise of social activism and civil rights.

Texas is leading. South Carolina should not fall behind.

Congressman Ralph Norman deserves credit for raising the alarm and calling on the General Assembly to act. He’s right. The safety of our citizens and the integrity of our values demand action. I have filed legislation that does just that, empowering the Governor of South Carolina with the authority to classify militant organizations as terrorist entities as Texas has done.

This is not about partisanship. It’s not about politics. It’s about taking threats seriously and responding with the seriousness they deserve.

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When President Donald Trump took steps at the federal level to begin designating the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates as terrorist organizations, it was a clear-headed and courageous move rooted in national security, not rhetoric. He understood what too many in Washington still fail to grasp: America must never confuse tolerance with weakness.

The Muslim Brotherhood has a long and well-documented history of advancing radical ideology around the world. Intelligence agencies and international partners have acknowledged the group’s influence in promoting extremism. To pretend otherwise is to turn a blind eye to reality.

CAIR, while branding itself as a civil rights organization, has been repeatedly linked by the U.S. Department of Justice and others to individuals and efforts that support Hamas and other designated terrorist groups. These are not baseless accusations. They are facts supported by public records and court proceedings.

South Carolina should not wait for tragedy or federal foot-dragging to respond. We have the authority and the responsibility to protect our citizens from organizations that seek to undermine our institutions and way of life.

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Let me be clear: religious liberty is sacred. Violent radicalism cloaked in religious language is not.

The legislation I have introduced mirrors Texas’ approach. It will grant the Governor the authority to designate foreign-affiliated groups that promote violence or terrorist radicalism as terrorist organizations under state law. This empowers law enforcement to act, alerts the public to the threat and sends a clear signal that South Carolina does not tolerate threats to our security.

I’m grateful to Congressman Norman for his leadership on this issue. I’m proud to stand with President Trump in the broader effort to root out the kind of radical ideology that threatens peace at home and abroad.

South Carolina should not be a safe haven for groups that hate America, hate freedom and hate our values. The time to act is now.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Wes Climer (FITSNews)

Wes Climer is a candidate for the U.S. Congress. He represents the citizens of S.C. Senate District 15 in the S.C. General Assembly. He resides in Rock Hill with his wife and five children.

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