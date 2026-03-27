South Carolina ‘Republicans’ Block Gas Tax Relief

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by WILL FOLKS

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So-called “Republican” leaders in the South Carolina House of Representatives refused to advance a pair of bills aimed at providing cash-strapped Palmetto State residents with relief at the gas pump.

Earlier this week, Democrat S.C. senator Russell Ott proposed a 30-day suspension of South Carolina’s 28.75-cent fuel tax – which the GOP-controlled legislature jacked by 71% from 2017-2022 as part of a failed campaign to address glaring infrastructure deficiencies.

This massive tax hike was purportedly “opposed” by GOP governor Henry McMaster – but the truth underlying McMaster’s machinations has been exposed repeatedly by this media outlet.

Shortly after Ott’s proposal was introduced, seventeen fiscally conservative Republican lawmakers aligned with the S.C. Freedom Caucus introduced legislation in the House which would suspend the tax for sixty ( 60 ) days. The Freedom Caucus bill is similar to HB 1199, legislation signed into law last week by Georgia governor Brian Kemp that will save motorists in the Peach State $400 million over the next two months.

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On Thursday (March 26, 2026), Freedom Caucus leader Jordan Pace attempted to bring South Carolina’s two-month suspension (H. 5398) to the floor of the House for debate – only to have speaker Murrell Smith block his bid after the chamber’s top budget writer, Bruce Bannister, objected to the request.

Smith and Bannister also blocked a separate piece of legislation (H. 5419) sponsored by representatives Mark Smith and Justin Bamberg that would suspend the gas tax for one month.

Take a look…

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With sky high gas prices, South Carolinians need relief at the pump now!



But Rep. @BruceBannister is BLOCKING bills to suspend the gas tax!



Call Rep. Bruce Bannister NOW at (803) 734-3144 and tell him to suspend the gas tax. pic.twitter.com/QGrFBzhkt5 — Liberty Action (@LibertyAction25) March 26, 2026

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According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has spiked to $3.981 – up nearly $1.00 per gallon ( 33.5% ) from a month ago.

“The national average could reach $4.00 per gallon in the coming days for the first time since August 2022,” AAA noted in a news release.

In South Carolina, the average per gallon price for regular unleaded currently stands at $3.658 – up a staggering $1.048 ( 40.1% ) over the past month. Diesel fuel prices have also soared in the Palmetto State, climbing from $3.431 to $5.345 in the last thirty days – a staggering 55.7% increase.

Diesel prices in South Carolina have paced price increases across the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are typically among the lowest in the nation – although South Carolinians have historically spent a higher percentage of what they earn on fuel due to their chronically low income levels. Currently, South Carolina’s gas prices are 17th lowest nationally.

Our view? Smith and Bannister just foisted a massive $42.6 billion budget on taxpayers – while providing a mere pittance of income tax relief to an estimated 42.8% of filers. The fact they are refusing to provide such desperately needed relief at such a critical time for so many citizens is telling…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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