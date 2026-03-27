South Carolina Democrat Lawmaker Switches Parties

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by WILL FOLKS

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A fifth-term white Democrat from Mullins, South Carolina has switched parties – filing paperwork to run for a sixth term at the S.C. State House as a Republican.

Lucas Atkinson officially pulled the switcheroo at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Friday (March 27, 2026) – three days before the close of the candidate filing period for the upcoming partisan primary elections.

“I affiliate with the Republican Party,” Atkinson wrote on a party pledge which was included on his formal statement of candidacy (.pdf).

Atkinson has represented S.C. House District 57 (.pdf) – a heavily gerrymandered district including parts of Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties – since 2016. He won his most recent reelection in 2024 with 58.61% of the vote over Republican candidate Kevin Taylor Coleridge.

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Atkinson announced earlier this month that he was running for reelection – although he did not specify which party’s nomination he would seek.

“To my friends, neighbors and supporters of District 57 — serving you is the greatest honor of my life,” he wrote on social media last Monday (March 16, 2026). “I’m grateful to announce I will seek re-election for your continued support in 2026.”

Atkinson will face a familiar opponent in the November general election. Cynthia O. Ford, a veteran and self-styled “community leader,” ran against him in the Democrat primary in June 2024. Atkinson prevailed in that race, receiving 3,035 votes (or 55.75% of all ballots cast) compared to Ford’s 2,409 votes (or 44.25% of all ballots cast).

Ford submitted her paperwork to run as a Democrat on Thursday (March 26, 2026).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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