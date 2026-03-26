S.C. Educators Exposed: March 2026

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by ERIN PARROTT

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As part of its ongoing review of educator misconduct in South Carolina, FITSNews is examining the most recent disciplinary actions handed down by the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE).

In March 2026, the board considered formal disciplinary action against twelve ( 12 ) certified educators across the state. Of those cases, four resulted in revocations – stripping educators of their licenses with a limited path to reapply – while two led to permanent revocations, effectively ending those individuals’ teaching careers in South Carolina for good.

Meanwhile, three educators were hit with summary suspensions – an emergency measure removing them from the classroom immediately – and three others received standard suspensions following completed investigations.

The cases we’re tracking this month span six Palmetto State counties – Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Oconee, Richland and Spartanburg. They also include one educator certified in South Carolina who was indicted in North Carolina – and another who previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Delaware stemming from a 2014 case.

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NATHANAEL SCOTT DEESE

Type: Order of Revocation

Order of Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 212778

212778 Allegation: Arrested on two charges of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Arrested on two charges of pointing and presenting a firearm. School: Ellen Woodside Elementary School

Ellen Woodside Elementary School District: Greenville County School District

Greenville County School District Status: Certificate revoked.

On November 16, 2022, Nathaneal Deese was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. He was placed on medical leave the following day, and the district formally notified SCSBE of both his arrest and employment status in early December 2022.

Deese, an educator with over 18 years of teaching experience, received an issued an order of summary suspension from the board on December 9, 2022 – an emergency action that immediately removed him from the classroom pending further proceedings. He later separated from his position with the district on October 24, 2023.

Deese ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended upon credit for 148 days served, and ordered to complete 30 months of probation. A permanent restraining order was also issued in connection with the victims involved in the case.

After considering the evidence presented, the state board voted to revoke Deese’s educator certificate on March 3, 2026.

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MARY SIMMONS DOBBING

Type: Consent Order of Revocation

Consent Order of Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 295167

295167 Allegation: Arrested on two counts of cruelty to children.

Arrested on two counts of cruelty to children. School: McCarthy Teszler School

McCarthy Teszler School District: Spartanburg County School District Seven

Spartanburg County School District Seven Status: Certificate revoked.

At the time of the incident in question, Mary Dobbing was employed as a teacher at McCarthy Teszler School in Spartanburg School District Seven. She was placed on administrative leave on February 18, 2025.

Less than two weeks later, on February 27, 2025, Dobbing resigned from her position amid allegations that she struck a special needs student – allegations leading to her being charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to records later provided to the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) on March 20, 2025.

Dobbing – who had over five years of educator experience – later pleaded guilty on September 9, 2025 to misdemeanor third-degree assault and battery. Following the resolution of the criminal case, SCSBE voted to issue a consent order of revocation effective March 3, 2026.

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ERIC MARSHALL FAVOR

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Certificate: 300441

300441 Allegation: Arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree, promoting the prostitution of a minor, and conspiracy

Arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree, promoting the prostitution of a minor, and conspiracy School: Lower Richland High School

Lower Richland High School District: Richland County School District One

Richland County School District One Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On February 10, 2026, Eric Favor – a teacher at Lower Richland High School in Richland County School District One – was arrested on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor, and conspiracy.

An educator with more than six years of experience, Favor resigned from the district on the same day. On March 9, 2026, the state board voted to summarily suspend his educator certificate pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

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FRANCES GAIL HITT

Type: Order of Suspension

Order of Suspension Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 195640

195640 Allegation: Inappropriate physical contact with a student.

Inappropriate physical contact with a student. School: Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School

Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School District: Greenwood County School District 50

Greenwood County School District 50 Status: Certificate suspended for one year.

On July 25, 2022, Frances Hitt – a teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School in Greenwood School District 50 with more than 23 years of experience – was placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a student.

According to records, school surveillance video confirmed Hitt pulled a chair out from under a student, causing the child to fall and strike their face. She was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Hitt later resigned from her position on June 30, 2023 in lieu of disciplinary action. As of the date of the order, the charge previously listed on the Greenwood County public index had been removed.

After reviewing the case, SCSBE issued an order of suspension, suspending Hitt’s educator certificate for one year – from February 3, 2026 through February 2, 2027 – a penalty imposed following the completion of the board’s formal disciplinary process.

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AYESHA ADINA HUNTER

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Certificate: 183089

183089 Allegation: Indicted in North Carolina on six counts of felony obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury involving an investigation of a child being tied to a chair.

Indicted in North Carolina on six counts of felony obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury involving an investigation of a child being tied to a chair. Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about January 20, 2026, Ayesha Hunter – a South Carolina-certified educator – was indicted in North Carolina on six counts of felony obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury tied to an investigation involving a child reportedly being tied to a chair.

At the time of the indictment, Hunter – an educator with more than 28 years of experience – was not employed by a South Carolina school district. The case was brought before the state board on March 9, 2026, following a request from SCDE to take immediate action against her certification.

In response, the board issued an order of summary suspension effectively barring Hunter from working in classrooms in the Palmetto State pending the outcome of further proceedings.

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REED GERMAINE MESSER

Type: Order of Permanent Revocation

Order of Permanent Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 275968

275968 Allegation: Pled guilty to two counts of rape in the 3rd degree in Delaware.

Pled guilty to two counts of rape in the 3rd degree in Delaware. Status: Certificate permanently revoked.

On May 2, 2023, the state board learned that Reed Messer – an educator who holds a South Carolina teaching certificate – was arrested for 22 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Three days later, on May 5, 2023, Messer’s South Carolina educator certificate was summarily suspended pending the outcome of criminal charges filed against her.

Messer later pleaded guilty in Delaware to two counts of third-degree rape – classified as Class B violent felonies involving a minor. As a result of the convictions, her Delaware educator certificate was revoked by the Delaware Department of Education.

After reviewing the case, SCSBE issued an order of permanent revocation, effective March 3, 2026 – permanently barring Messer from holding an educator license in South Carolina with no path to reinstatement.

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RELATED | EDUCATORS EXPOSED

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KATHERINE FOLGER PELFREY

Type: Order of Permanent Revocation

Order of Permanent Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 288177

288177 Allegation: Plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. District: Pickens County School District

Pickens County School District Status: Certificate permanently revoked.

On January 5, 2022, Katherine Pelfrey was arrested on one felony count of sexual battery with a student between the ages of 16 and 17 and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to records from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Pelfrey engaged in a sexual relationship with a student. Her South Carolina educator certificate was summarily suspended the same day pending the outcome of the case.

Pelfrey ultimately entered an Alford plea on March 29, 2023 to the misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. As FITSNews previously reported in its coverage of the Upstate student-teacher sex scandal, the case drew significant scrutiny amid broader concerns involving educator misconduct in the region.

Following the resolution of the criminal case, the state board issued an order of permanent revocation on March 3, 2026, permanently barring Pelfrey from holding an educator license in South Carolina.

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DELANEY CARRIE SHILLING

Type: Order of Summary Suspension

Order of Summary Suspension Date: March 9, 2026

March 9, 2026 Certificate: 274383

274383 Allegation: Arrested on the felony charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Arrested on the felony charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. District: Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District One Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On December 19, 2025, Delaney Schilling – a special education teacher in Lexington County School District One with more than 10 years of experience – was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent involving a value between $2,000 and $10,000 . She resigned from her position with the district on January 5, 2026.

The case was taken up by the state board on March 9, 2026 following a request from SCDE to take emergency action against her certification. State officials indicated the seriousness of the allegations raised concerns about student safety and warranted immediate intervention.

As a result, the board issued an order of summary suspension effectively barring Schilling from working in South Carolina classrooms until a due process hearing is held or the matter is otherwise resolved.

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STEVEN ALEXANDER SMITH

Type: Order of Suspension

Order of Suspension Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 281272

281272 Allegation: Inappropriate communications with a student.

Inappropriate communications with a student. School: Chapman High School

Chapman High School District: Spartanburg County School District One

Spartanburg County School District One Status: Certificate suspended for two years.

On May 18, 2021, Steven Smith – a teacher at Chapman High School in Spartanburg County School District One – was placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.

According to records, school administrators were alerted two days earlier after receiving a report that a female student had been communicating with Smith via social media. During the investigation, the student provided screenshots showing Smith shared his personal address and phone number and told the student he loved her.

Smith, an educator with over four years of experience, initially denied the allegations but later acknowledged the communication. There was no evidence of physical contact, and Smith resigned from his position effective May 20, 2021.

On March 3, 2026, the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order of suspension, suspending Smith’s educator certificate for two years. As part of the disciplinary action, he is also required to complete the NASDTEC Prevention and Correction course prior to any potential reinstatement.

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RELATED | HUSBAND OF SCHOOL BOARD LEADER ARRESTED

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EMILY TANNERY

Type: Order of Revocation

Order of Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 305484

305484 Allegation: Arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, plead guilty to unlawful communication.

Arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, plead guilty to unlawful communication. District: Oconee County School District

Oconee County School District Status: Certificate revoked.

On December 7, 2022, the South Carolina State Board of Education learned that Emily Tannery was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to SCDE records. The charge stemmed from allegations that she engaged in inappropriate communications with a student.

Tannery – who has less than one year of educator experience – ultimately pleaded guilty to unlawful communication (telephone), a misdemeanor under South Carolina law.

According to the indictment, she engaged in telephone conversations “of an inappropriate and suggestive nature.” She was sentenced to time served – one day – in connection with the charge. On March 3, 2026, the state board voted to revoke Tannery’s educator certificate.

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RHETT TYLER WATSON

Type: Order of Revocation

Order of Revocation Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 260710

260710 Allegation: Inappropriate communications with students via text message.

Inappropriate communications with students via text message. School: Mauldin High School

Mauldin High School District: Greenville County School District

Greenville County School District Status: Certificate revoked.

On April 19, 2022, Rhett Watson – a teacher at Mauldin High School in Greenville County School District with more than nine years of experience – was placed on administrative leave as law enforcement began investigating allegations of inappropriate communications with students.

According to records, the district reported on May 13, 2022 that Watson had exchanged inappropriate text messages with students on his personal cell phone, including comments about a student’s clothing and appearance after receiving a photograph. While no criminal charges were ultimately filed, Watson resigned from his position on May 5, 2022.

After reviewing the case, SCSBE issued an order of revocation on March 3, 2026, effective February 3, 2026 – terminating Watson’s educator certificate, with only a limited and uncertain path to reinstatement.

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ALVIN H. WHITE

Type: Order of Suspension

Order of Suspension Date: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Certificate: 202038

202038 Allegation: Talking in negative terms about transgender students as well as another teacher, inappropriate sexual and racial commentary.

Talking in negative terms about transgender students as well as another teacher, inappropriate sexual and racial commentary. District: Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District One Status: Certificate suspended for one year.

On November 9, 2022, Alvin H. White – a production manager for the Technology and Innovation Division in Lexington County School District One – was reported to district administration after a teacher and student overheard him making inappropriate remarks over a speaker system.

According to records, White – who has over 21 years of educator experience – and another employee were engaged in a conversation that included negative comments about transgender students, as well as inappropriate sexual and racial remarks about others. Although the conversation was believed to be private, it was broadcast through the performing arts center’s speaker system. District officials determined the comments were offensive and unprofessional.

On March 3, 2026, the state board issued an order of suspension, suspending White’s educator certificate for one year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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