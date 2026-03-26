Quid Pro Quo: S.C. ‘Bathroom Bill’ Clears Senate

Is a vote on a total abortion ban the next favor to be traded under the State House dome?

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by WILL FOLKS

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As we predicted they would earlier this week, South Carolina senators overwhelmingly passed legislation on Wednesday (March 25, 2026) which would formally mandate gender-specific bathroom usage at government-run K-12 schools and taxpayer-funded institutions of higher learning in the Palmetto State.

And impose still financial penalties on schools and institutions which fail to adhere to the law…

By a vote of 35 –2, the “South Carolina Student Physical Privacy Act” (H. 4756) cleared the chamber and now heads back to the House of Representatives, which is likely to concur with the Senate’s amendments and send it to the desk of governor Henry McMaster.

The passage of the bill through the Senate is a major victory for social conservatives – but it did not come without controversy.

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As we previously reported, this legislation was brought forward for debate only after these social conservatives dropped their opposition to a bill regulating the use of so-called “cannabis consumables” in the Palmetto State. The controversial compromise on that cannabis bill – H. 3924 – came one day after evangelical lawmakers blocked the bill, insisting on a total ban of these products.

Did they cave on that position in exchange for passage of the bathroom bill? And other considerations?

And if so… would such flagrant vote-swapping be legal?

According to our legislative sources, the bathroom bill was part of a backroom deal engineered by S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey to ensure social conservative senators – led by Richard Cash of Piedmont – voted in favor of the modified cannabis compromise.

Which they did…

The favor-trading isn’t over, either.

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According to our sources, another House bill currently pending before the Senate – H. 4760 – is about to be heavily amended in the hopes of forcing senators to cast a recorded vote on a total abortion ban.

While it is unclear whether there are sufficient votes to pass such a measure, our sources have confirmed the House bill – which regulated commonly used abortion-inducing drugs – is expected to be amended at the committee level to conform to Cash’s desire for a total ban.

“It will be used as a vehicle to strike-and-insert an at-conception abortion ban,” a source tracking the debate told us.

Assuming the abortion pill legislation is amended thusly, it would be difficult for Massey and other GOP leaders to keep it from being moved to the top of the Senate’s calendar – which is the whole point.

“If that happens and the bill passes out of committee and gets onto the Senate floor in that posture there will be a hellacious push to give it a special order slot,” our source added, referring to the process by which bills are scheduled for debate in the upper chamber.

Once again, keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue digging into this massive favor trading operation in the hopes of establishment with specificity which senators were offered what inducements in exchange for switching their votes on the cannabis bill last week…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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