Husband of Midlands-Area School Board Member Arrested

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by WILL FOLKS

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The husband of the sitting vice chair of Lexington County school district one – a district serving nearly 28,000 students in the Midlands region of South Carolina – was arrested early Thursday morning (March 26, 2026) and charged with multiple child sex abuse material (CSAM) charges.

Richard Channing “Chan” Shealy, 53, of Lexington, S.C. was arrested by agents working on behalf of attorney general Alan Wilson‘s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

The self-styled “Christian singer, songwriter and worship leader” is reportedly facing thirteen counts involving sexually explicit material involving minor children.

Shealy’s work in evangelical circles has often placed him in contact with young people. Just last fall, he spoke to a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) gathering at Gilbert High School.

“If God could use a young person like Mary to bring His Son into the world, that tells me He has a great desire to use young people today too,” he wrote last fall on his Facebook page following the visit to Gilbert High, which is a school in the district where his wife serves on the board.

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Chan Shealy (Facebook)

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Shealy’s wife, Beth Shealy, is the elected vice chair of Lexington one. The top vote-getter in the 2022 election, she is currently in her first term on the school board.

Beth Shealy took to social media in the aftermath of her husband’s arrest, stating “BIG prayers needed.”

“That what Satan would use to destroy, God would use to glorify himself,” Beth Shealy wrote.

Richard Shealy is currently detained at the Lexington County detention center. He will appear before a magistrate in Lexington County at 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday afternoon for a hearing on his bond.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Shealy is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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