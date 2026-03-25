Wealthy Upstate Democrat Joins S.C. Governor’s Race

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by WILL FOLKS

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In what’s becoming a veritable epidemic of independent wealth injecting itself into Palmetto politics, another multi-millionaire businessman is throwing his hat in the ring to become the next governor of South Carolina.

William M. “Billy” Webster IV of Greenville, S.C. filed paperwork on Wednesday (March 25, 2026) to seek the Democrat gubernatorial nomination. Like the announcement of fellow multi-millionaire Rom Reddy two weeks ago, news of Webster’s impending candidacy was first reported by FITSNews.

“Don’t talk, just do,” Webster wrote on his newly launched social media. “Those four words have been a guiding light in my life’s work. And that’s how I’ll lead as your next Governor— doing the work on behalf of South Carolina’s families.”

A member of former president Bill Clinton‘s transition team, Webster was chief of staff to former S.C. governor Richard W. Riley (both during the latter’s tenure as the Palmetto State’s chief executive and during his time as secretary of education under Clinton).

Webster was also Clinton’s director of scheduling during his first term in office.

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After leaving the Clinton administration, he was one of the co-founders of Advance America, a payday lending company purchased in 2012 for $780 million by Grupo Elektra, a company owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

As we noted in our original coverage of his political aspirations, Advance America was frequently accused of running afoul of consumer protection laws. In May 2012, the company agreed to pay $18.75 million to more than 140,000 North Carolina consumers in the wake of a class action lawsuit it was facing.

“Advance America and other payday lenders are operating illegally in North Carolina,” a 2004 release from the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) noted.

Webster addressed the criticism of his business on his campaign website, referring to payday lending as “a cheaper, more transparent alternative” to traditional banking which “solved a real problem for working families.”

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William M. “Billy” Webster IV (Facebook)

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“Billy fought to get the industry regulated, passing consumer protection laws in thirty states, because he believed that if you’re going to be in business, you do it the right way,” his campaign bio noted.

Billing himself as an “independent-minded businessman,” Webster vowed to “fix our infrastructure, protect the unique spaces that make this state great, and stand up for the farmers and families who are getting squeezed out.”

“He will increase access to affordable and quality healthcare, take on insurance companies putting profit over patients, and ensure every rural community has access to the care they deserve,” his campaign site added. “He will make sure every student in South Carolina gets the education they deserve — not the ‘minimally adequate’ education our state constitution promises, but a real one.”

Webster is the third (and presumably final) Democrat to enter his party’s primary election for governor. State representative Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, S.C. and wealthy trial lawyer Mullins McLeod of Charleston, S.C. have both already announced and submitted their paperwork to run.

Johnson’s filing was not without drama, however, as unknown leaders within the South Carolina Democrat Party (SCDP) establishment reportedly tried to force him from the race in an effort to clear a path for Webster. Johnson ultimately decided to stay in the race, however.

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As for McLeod’s candidacy, the SCDP formally called on him to exit the race after he used the ‘N-word’ during an unhinged, profanity-laced rant in the back of a Charleston, S.C. patrol car last year.

For more on that incident, click here.

McLeod declined to leave the race… choosing instead to gaslight his critics and blame the media for sensationalizing his behavior.

Partisan primary elections in South Carolina are scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate receives a majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters would face each other in a head-to-head runoff election two weeks later (on June 23, 2026).

As we often note, no Democrat has won a statewide election in South Carolina since 2006 – and no Democrat has won a governor’s race since 1998. The last Democrat gubernatorial nominee, former U.S. congressman Joe Cunningham, received an abysmal 40.67% of the vote in 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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