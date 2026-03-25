Undercover Gun Bust: South Carolina Man Indicted by Feds

Federal prosecutors say suspect pointed a loaded firearm at a confidential source and stole $4K in buy money before fleeing the scene…

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by ERIN PARROTT

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An Orangeburg, South Carolina man is facing federal charges after allegedly turning an undercover gun deal into an armed robbery involving a confidential Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) source.

A federal grand jury in Florence, S.C. indicted 26-year-old Demondre Laquari Wright on charges of robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the office of Bryan Stirling, U.S. attorney for the state of South Carolina.

Per a news release from federal authorities, the incident unfolded on March 3, 2026 in St. George, S.C. during an undercover operation. Wright allegedly arranged to sell three firearms – including one equipped with a machine gun conversion device – to a confidential human source working with the FBI.

Agents provided the source with $4,000 in buy money for the controlled purchase.

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During the transaction, which took place inside the source’s vehicle – investigators alleged Wright shifted course.

After allowing the source to examine the firearm he brought to the meeting, the source reportedly discovered the weapon was loaded and removed the magazine. Wright then allegedly reloaded the firearm, pointed it directly at the source’s chest and head, and demanded the money. The source complied, handing over the full $4,000 .

Wright then exited the vehicle and returned to his own car – but was quickly met by approaching FBI agents with lights and sirens activated. Authorities said Wright attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended following a brief chase.

According to the indictment, Wright’s actions on the day of the incident placed the source’s life in jeopardy through the use of a firearm during the robbery.

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Federal prosecutors further alleged Wright was prohibited from possessing ammunition due to prior felony convictions, including assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

If convicted, Wright faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven ( 7 ) years in federal prison, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He remains incarcerated pending further proceedings.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Columbia field office, with assistant U.S. attorneys Kim Hamlett and Cole Shannon handling Wright’s prosecution.

As with all criminal cases, Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Count on FITSNews for updates as this case moves through the federal court system.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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