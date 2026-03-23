South Carolina Republicans Must Oust Warmonger Lindsey Graham

“Graham’s bloodlust for war has never been quenched… and we now learning it may well be unquenchable.”

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina Republican primary voters have a rare opportunity in eleven weeks to fundamentally reset the power paradigm in Washington, D.C. How so? By retiring veteran incumbent U.S. senator Lindsey Graham.

A definitional spawn from the fecundity of the Washington, D.C. swamp, Graham has been in our nation’s capital for the past thirty-one years – the first eight ostensibly representing the Palmetto State’s third congressional district (from 1995-2003) and the last twenty-three years as a U.S. senator.

Over that time, Graham has evolved from a conventional, saber-rattling neoconservative into the leading warmonger in the world – a reckless, dangerous force for costly, unnecessary interventionism all over the world. This year, in fact, Graham openly bragged about how he was coached by Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, on how to get U.S. president Donald Trump to pull the trigger on a joint attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trump took the bait… although he now (thankfully) appears to be searching for an off-ramp in Iran.

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Graham’s bloodlust for war has never been quenched… and we now learning it may well be unquenchable.

During his latest appearance on one of the Beltway’s insider talk shows earlier this week, Graham urged Trump to send U.S. Marines to seize Iran’s Kharg Island – an oil export hub located approximately 23 miles off the coast of the Islamic nation.

American military assets bombed the island ten days ago in an effort to neutralize its defenses, and Trump – at Graham’s urging – is considering a ground invasion as leverage in the ongoing war.

“We did Iowa Jima, we can do this,” Graham said, referring to a ground invasion of Kharg. “The Marines – my money’s always on the Marines.”

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? Lindsey Graham: "We did Iwo Jima. We can do this."pic.twitter.com/PMwF6w5Laf — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 22, 2026

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Except here’s the thing: it isn’t Graham’s money… it’s your money. And we’ve blown through an estimated $8 trillion of it on prior wars in the Middle East (and are currently poised to spend at least $200 billion on the current war). Also, 6,821 Americans died in the battle for Iwo Jima. Another 19,217 were wounded.

Does Graham really believe that level of sacrifice is warranted in this situation?

Of course he does… because forever war (waged on behalf of other nations) is his modus operandi.

“Graham has never met a country he didn’t want to overthrow with other people’s blood, sweat and tears – and with your money,” I wrote in a column three years ago.

Graham’s crass bellicosity and casual contempt for America’s blood and treasure has begun turning even supporters of the Iran War against him.

“Lindsey Graham needs to be removed from the situation room,” South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace posted on X. “I don’t want to hear one word from a guy with no kids, desperately sending our sons and daughters into war on the ground in Iran.”

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Mace has it half-right. Graham doesn’t just need to be removed from the situation room… he needs to be removed from office.

“Lindsey Graham has one foreign policy: send someone else’s kids to war,” Mace added. “He was wrong about Iraq. He was wrong about Afghanistan. Now he’s wrong about Iran.”

Mace wasn’t alone in her outrage.

“I am deeply upset at the lack of respect for life Senator Lindsey Graham is displaying when talking about our troops,” congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X. “He is acting as if they are expendable cattle. This is unacceptable and dark.”

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called Graham a “psychotic neocon.”

“South Carolina please vote him out!” she pleaded.

It’s not just Graham’s foreign policy which is crippling our nation, though. Longtime members of our audience will recall former U.S. president Barack Obama referred to him as his administration’s “best GOP ally,” which is not surprising considering Graham supported massive deficit spending under Obama – and both of his appointees to the U.S. supreme court. He has also always been America’s weakest-kneed “Republican” on the issue of immigration, as memorialized by the moniker “Grahamnesty.”

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U.S. senator Lindsey Graham poses with president Donald Trump. (The White House)

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An erstwhile #NeverTrumper, Graham flip-flopped and began supporting the president in late 2017 when it became clear he was about to lose his seat in pro-Trump South Carolina. Having ingratiated himself into Trump’s orbit, Graham now appears to be calling the shots with respect to American foreign policy – a dangerous escalation which has corresponded curiously with Trump’s elevated exposure to the scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, a rumored Israeli intelligence asset.

Graham is facing two announced challengers in his bid for reelection this year. Mark Lynch – a Greer, S.C.-based appliance store owner – was the first to announce. Next came corporate litigator Paul Dans, author of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. While Lynch and Dans have sparred, it is important for South Carolina primary voters to recognize what is at stake in this election – namely the trajectory of our nation’s future foreign policy.

Want to keep wasting lives and money we don’t have on wars we have no business fighting? Vote for Graham. Want to spend that money on infrastructure at home, tax cuts and paying down the debt? Vote for Dans or Lynch.

We call our election coverage “Crossroads 2026,” and make no mistake: there is no more impactful a crossroads for our nation to correctly navigate than this one.

It boils down to this: are we actually going to put America first for a change? Or are we going to continue letting foreign nations, the military-industrial complex and their political puppets keep pushing our Republic off a cliff?

And what of South Carolina? Will its voters finally choose a representative who views them as something more than bank accounts to drain – and bodies to be sent to the front lines of a forever war?

We are not endorsing one challenger to Graham over the other. Either Lynch or Dans (both America First candidates) would be infinitely preferable to Graham, but this election is ultimately not about his specific replacement. Instead, it is about putting an end to three decades of bloodthirsty tyranny and multi-trillion dollar betrayals.

Palmetto State voters have a chance this spring to send Lindsey Graham packing once and for all… they cannot afford to waste it. For themselves… or for their country.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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