Six-Year-Old Student Left Behind on South Carolina Field Trip

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by JENN WOOD

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A six-year-old student was left behind during a school field trip in Hampton County, South Carolina — and was later found walking alone along a busy roadway prior to being recovered by law enforcement, according to officials.

The incident, confirmed by the Hampton Police Department (HPD), is now the subject of an active investigation involving local law enforcement and school district officials.

According to a media release issued Monday, officers were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. EDT on Friday (March 20, 2026) after receiving reports of a small child running along the side of U.S. Highway 278 near Elm Street East in Hampton.

Officers arrived within minutes and located the child, who was later identified as a student at Varnville Elementary School. Out of what authorities described as “an abundance of caution,” the child was evaluated by Hampton County Emergency Services before being safely returned to family members.

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LEFT BEHIND — AND UNACCOUNTED FOR

The circumstances precipitating the incident immediately sparked concern within the community.

After speaking with school officials, investigators determined the child had been part of a field trip to the historic Palmetto Theater — and had been left behind when the group returned to school.

“At the time they returned to the school,” the release stated, the student was “unaccounted for.”

In a separate statement issued Monday, the Hampton County School District (HCSD) confirmed that it became aware of the situation after students returned from the field trip and one child was not accounted for.

“March 20, 2026, it came to our attention that a student was not accounted for after students returned from a field trip,” the district stated, adding that the child was ultimately “found and safely returned” to campus by local law enforcement.

District officials said an internal investigation is underway, but indicated they would not be releasing additional details at this time, citing it as a personnel matter.

That gap — between departure and discovery — is now central to the investigation.

While officials have not released a full timeline, key questions remain:

How long was the child missing before anyone noticed?

What accountability protocols were in place during the field trip?

And how did a six-year-old leave the theater and travel toward a major roadway without intervention?

Additional details released by the Estill Police Department (EPD) provided further insight into how the child was located. According to that agency, Estill Police chief Chauncey Solomon, Sr. encountered the child while traveling along Highway 278 near the intersection of Elm Street and Fourth Street East.

The child was walking alone along the roadway when Solomon stopped and made contact.

The child reportedly told the chief she had fallen asleep during the program at the Palmetto Theater — and when she woke up, the theater was empty.

After realizing she had been left behind, the child exited the building on her own and began walking in the direction of her school.

Solomon remained with the child and alerted dispatch before HPD arrived and assumed control of the situation.

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FAMILY ACCOUNT CONTRADICTS OFFICIAL NARRATIVE

As news of the incident spread, a woman identifying herself as the child’s aunt took to social media, offering a sharply different account of what happened.

In a Facebook post, she alleged the child walked a significant distance alone, crying, and was not initially reported missing by school officials.

According to the post, the child was ultimately located near a Truist Bank by a police officer after walking approximately 20 minutes.

The aunt further claimed the school was unaware the child was missing until law enforcement made contact — and called for accountability from both the school and the theater.

Those claims have not been independently verified, and officials have not publicly addressed the discrepancies.

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INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

The Hampton Police Department confirmed it is working alongside the local school district and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to investigate the incident.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation,” the department stated, noting that additional details will be released as they become available.

Due to the child’s age, authorities said no identifying information will be formally released.

While the child was ultimately found safe, the incident underscores a fundamental breakdown in supervision — one that could have had far more serious consequences.

For now, investigators are working to determine how that breakdown occurred — and who, if anyone, will be held accountable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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