Forensic Testing Rules Out Cold Case Link in Columbia Remains

Richland County coroner says bones found during renovation are likely archaeological in origin

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by JENN WOOD

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What began as a potentially significant breakthrough in one of Columbia’s most haunting mysteries has now taken a dramatically different turn.

The human bones discovered earlier this month during renovations at a home on Kilbourne Road – initially fueling widespread speculation about possible ties to missing persons cases – have now been determined to have no forensic value and are likely historical in origin, according to officials.

The update was announced Monday (March 23, 2026) by Richland County coroner Dr. Naida Rutherford following DNA testing and forensic analysis conducted in coordination with anthropologists from her office.

As FITSNews previously reported, the remains were discovered on March 11, 2026, during HVAC work at a residence on the 700 block of Kilbourne Road – less than two miles from where 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie was last seen alive in 1992.

That proximity immediately triggered intense speculation.

But according to investigators, the bones are not connected to any recent death – or any known missing persons case.

“Our investigation indicates the recovered bones are probably of archaeological origins and were collected in another country,” said Dr. William Stevens, a forensic anthropologist assisting in the case.

Officials now believe the remains could be several hundred years old and were likely brought to the property at some point in the past – possibly as part of a private collection.

Further testing is underway to confirm their origin, with authorities indicating they will pursue repatriation to the country of origin if confirmed.

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RELATED | DISCOVERY OF HUMAN REMAINS SPARKS COLD CASE SPECULATION



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COLD CASE HOPES DASHED IN COLUMBIA DISCOVERY

In the days following the discovery, online speculation spread rapidly – with many Columbia residents asking a familiar question: Could this finally be Dail Dinwiddie?

The 1992 disappearance of the University of South Carolina graduate student remains one of the state’s most enduring unsolved cases. And given the location of the find – just 1.65 miles from where she was last seen leaving Five Points – the connection was quickly drawn.

But officials made clear this was not the case.

“Many Richland County citizens speculated on social media that the bones could be tied to a missing person’s cold case,” Rutherford said. “That is not the situation here.”

While the Kilbourne Road discovery will not yield answers in any active missing persons investigations, it underscores a broader reality familiar to many South Carolina families: The answers they are waiting for still haven’t come.

“Our hearts hurt when families don’t know where their loved ones are,” Rutherford said. “Nothing is more important to our office than being able to bring closure to those who face the unknown. Every person deserves to come home.”

For those who hoped this discovery might finally bring resolution to cases like Dinwiddie’s, the update is undoubtedly disappointing.

But it also brings clarity – eliminating a false lead and allowing investigators to remain focused on viable avenues.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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