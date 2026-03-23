Donald Trump Eyes Iran War Off-Ramp

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by WILL FOLKS

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With domestic resistance to the Iran War building – and the global economy reeling from the aftershocks associated with the conflict – U.S. president Donald Trump announced early Monday that his administration was making progress in its negotiations to end the costly, unpopular and undeclared war.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

The commander-in-chief added that he had instructed America’s military to temporarily cease strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure while the negotiations continued.

“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

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Iran’s state-supported news agency immediately challenged the veracity of Trump’s statement, saying its leaders have had “no indirect or direct communication with links to the Trump administration.”

“There is no direct contact with Trump, not even through intermediaries,” the agency reported.

According to Iran, “Trump backed off after hearing that our targets would be all power plants in West Asia.”

Trump’s announcement came less than two hours ahead of the opening of American stock markets – turning what was forecast to be a calamitous day into an unexpected rally. It also came just twelve hours prior to the expiration of his 48-hour deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow passageway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman – 21 miles wide at its narrowest point – handles a third of the world’s liquefied natural gas and 20 percent of its oil, making it one of the most critical commercial chokepoints in the entire world. The Strait has been shut down since the beginning of the conflict, sending oil prices surging.

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On Saturday evening at 7:44 p.m. EDT, Trump demanded Iran “fully open, without threat” the chokepoint within forty-eight hours “from this exact point in time.” Otherwise, Trump vowed, America would “hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!”

Launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, the war has exposed deep divides within Trump’s MAGA base – and has sent Trump’s already anemic approval ratings to fresh lows.

According to aggregate polling data compiled by RealClear Polling, Trump’s disapproval rating climbed to 56% on Monday (March 23, 2026) – the highest reading of his second term. Meanwhile, his approval rating slipped to 41.6% , the lowest reading of his second term. Trump’s approval gap is now -14.4%.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we keep tabs on the latest major developments in the conflict… and their political fallout.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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