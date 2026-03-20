South Carolina Governor’s Race: Rom Reddy’s ROI

“Why would someone dilute their growing influence over a branch of government that wields real power for control of one that wields very little?”

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by WILL FOLKS

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Ever since Lowcountry, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy transitioned his DOGE SC reform movement into a campaign for governor earlier this week, questions have swirled.

And no, we aren’t referencing the attendant legalities associated with Reddy’s switcheroo… although those are being hotly debated. Our focus is solely on the underlying efficacy of the transition.

While Reddy’s gubernatorial ambitions were common knowledge within Republican political circles, many Palmetto politicos have quietly questioned the calculus of his latest move. Specifically, they wonder why someone who created such a muscular, robust reform movement – a movement well on its way to fundamentally reorienting the trajectory of South Carolina’s failed, corrupt legislative tyranny – would blunt its effectiveness by seeking elected office.

This question looms even larger considering the governor’s office in South Carolina is such a constitutionally weak position (and getting even weaker as we speak).

Put succinctly, why would someone dilute their growing influence over a branch of government that wields real power for control of one that has very little?

“The only thing that would make him more irrelevant than running for governor is actually becoming governor,” one of Reddy’s earliest supporters told us when informed of his political aspirations.

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Oh, and that assessment was based on the assumption Reddy’s gubernatorial campaign would run parallel to DOGE SC – as opposed to him cannibalizing the movement he built.

Reddy clearly had other ideas for DOGE SC, though…

Based on his initial two-week flight of campaign advertising and promotion, Reddy could wind up spending more than $6 million on his bid for governor over the next twelve weeks – which is six times what he claims to have spent on his legislative advocacy efforts over the past year.

Assuming this emptying of the saddlebags secures him the GOP nomination (an even-money bet at this point), what sort of return would Reddy receive on his investment? More importantly: how would that return compare with the influence he was poised to exert over the legislature?

In South Carolina, lawmakers run it all. They control their branch of government, the judicial branch and most of the executive branch, too.

Governors? They can veto bills and bang their fists on the podium. That’s it.

Reddy’s DOGE SC movement was shifting paradigms in a big way in the S.C. General Assembly – advancing a significant judicial reform bill through the S.C. House of Representatives and preparing (it seemed) to make a huge impact on the 2026 legislative primary elections.

Now, DOGE SC exists only as assimilated infrastructure for Reddy’s gubernatorial bid…

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What could Reddy have accomplished legislatively with an investment of $6 million during the current partisan primary election cycle? The sky is … or rather was… the limit. But at the very moment DOGE SC was needed most, it disappeared.

Now, the primum mobile of Reddy’s erstwhile crusade seems little more than an afterthought… subjugated to another, decidedly less impactful objective.

“The judicial reform bill supported by an overwhelming majority of the citizens and every Republican member of the House is still waiting for a vote in the Senate,” Reddy wrote on X this week. “It is being held up by a handful of leaders.”

He’s right. The DOGE SC judicial reform bill is being held up by a handful of Senate leaders… which is exactly why Reddy’s abandoned crusade against the corrupt legislative state was so vital.

And why its usurpation by a vanity campaign is so disappointing…

Reddy praised S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson and state senator Josh Kimbrell – two of his new rivals in the governor’s race – for their support of his judicial reform bill. As for the other gubernatorial candidates, he said “it would be great if they all got on board and helped push this over the finish line this session.”

That would be great… but what can any of them do about it as governor?

Asking your rivals for a neutered executive branch to “get on board” with something is a far cry from bringing the hammer down on the branch of government that actually runs the show in South Carolina.

Reddy intuitively understood that… until he didn’t.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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