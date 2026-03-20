Sources: S.C. Democrats Pushing Only Black Candidate From 2026 Primary

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina Democrats are reportedly leaning on state representative Jermaine Johnson to pull out of the 2026 governor’s race – thus making way for their preferred candidate, multimillionaire William M. “Billy” Webster IV.

Johnson, 39, of Hopkins, S.C. is one of two announced Democrat candidates for governor of the Palmetto State. He is the only black candidate seeking the nomination of either major party.

Also running for the Democrat nomination is Charleston, S.C. trial lawyer Mullins McLeod, although it’s worth pointing out the S.C. Democrat Party (SCDP) previously called on him to leave the race after he used the ‘N-word’ during an unhinged, profanity-laced rant in the back of a Charleston, S.C. patrol car last year.

For more on that incident, click here.

Now it seems as though SCDP is pushing Johnson to withdraw his bid… even though he has previously received the support of the state’s labor unions, a key Democrat constituency.

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News of Webster’s interest in the race was first reported by FITSNews earlier this month. The former scheduler for Bill Clinton – and former chief of staff to Democrat governor Richard W. Riley – Webster made his fortune as one of the co-founders of Advance America, a national payday lending corporation.

Like McLeod (and like independently wealthy GOP candidates Ralph Norman and Rom Reddy), Webster is capable of self-funding his candidacy. Unlike Norman and Reddy, though, there is probably no amount of money that could make his bid viable in a general election.

As we noted in assessing Webster’s chances last month, the Democrat gubernatorial nomination has become “a one-way ticket to electoral irrelevance.”

No Democrat has won a statewide election in South Carolina since 2006 – and no Democrat has won a governor’s race since 1998. The last Democrat gubernatorial nominee, former U.S. congressman Joe Cunningham, received an abysmal 40.67% of the vote in 2022.

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One of the reason Democrats are struggling so mightily? Black voters are abandoning them – or more precisely, just staying home. As we reported in the aftermath of the 2022 election, data from the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) showed only 390,479 non-white voters cast ballots in the most recent election – down nearly 20 percent from 2018 (and lagging more than 30 percent behind white voter turnout).

What, we wonder, will it do for black turnout this go-round to unceremoniously boot the only black candidate from the ballot? And insert in his place a(nother) white multimillionaire?

If Webster is jumping in – and Johnson is getting (pushed) out – then time is of the essence. Filing for with partisan primary elections closes at 12:00 p.m. EDT on March 30, 2026, meaning would-be candidates have just ten days left to figure out if they are running or not.

Partisan primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes on the first ballot, a head-to-head runoff election between the top two vote-getters would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026).

The general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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