Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Zorba’s Of Chapin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A Midlands, South Carolina restaurant is facing scrutiny after inspectors documented a wide range of alleged violations – many of them classified as priority-level concerns – during a routine inspection by regulators earlier this month.

According to a March 12, 2026 inspection report (.pdf), the S.C. Department of Agriculture (SCDA) gave Zorba’s of Chapin – located at 1260 Chapin Road – a “C” grade due to multiple contamination risks and other alleged violations.

As SCDA continues its routine inspections across the Palmetto State, FITSNews is continuing to track them via our Carolina Kitchen Confidential series.

The establishment, categorized as a “high-risk” (Risk Level 3) facility, was cited for multiple alleged violations tied to food safety, employee hygiene and equipment maintenance. Among the most concerning findings were repeated failures related to basic food safety practices, per the report.

Inspectors observed employees handling raw food and then working with ready-to-eat items without washing their hands, relying only on glove changes – a consecutive violation that reportedly remained uncorrected at the time of inspection, the report noted.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Additional alleged contamination risks included:

Raw proteins stored above ready-to-eat foods and produce in coolers.

Food stored directly on the floor throughout kitchen areas and even in a box truck.

Single-use items improperly stored, exposed to contamination and not kept at least six inches off the ground.

Inspectors also noted fruit with visible fuzzy growth (purportedly mold) inside a walk-in cooler – another priority violation that required follow-up verification, per the report.

According to inspectors, temperature control issues were widespread and severe, involving both hot and cold storage.

A pot of potato soup prepared the previous day was allegedly found at 45°F , failing to cool to the required 41°F within six hours. Meanwhile, multiple items in prep coolers – including deli meats, eggs and cheeses – were measured between 46°F and 52°F , per the report, well above safe cold-holding thresholds. Inspectors flagged these as consecutive violations, meaning similar issues had been documented in prior inspections.

Beyond food handling, inspectors cited ongoing alleged sanitation and maintenance problems throughout the facility.

***

***

Additional alleged violations included:

Dirty and grimy equipment surfaces, including handles, gaskets and shelving.

Cutting boards that were gouged and no longer cleanable.

Broken tiles and standing water in kitchen areas.

Dark buildup on floors, particularly in bar and kitchen spaces.

Cooling equipment was also flagged as being in poor repair, with units reportedly failing to maintain safe temperatures and a walk-in freezer allegedly showing excessive icing, per the report.

Additionally, inspectors cited alleged priority violations related to the facility’s infrastructure, including the absence of a back-flow prevention device on a pressurized mop sink and significant grease buildup around exterior waste areas, with runoff observed flowing onto the ground, per the report.

Due to the number and severity of these alleged violations, a follow-up inspection has been scheduled – with SCDA indicating it will occur within a specified timeframe to verify corrections. Under state law, violations may carry enforcement actions, including fines of up to $1,000 per violation per day if not addressed.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we keep our audience apprised of what’s going on behind the curtain… and be on the lookout for the next Carolina Kitchen Confidential.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

